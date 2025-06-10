Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: Extraordinary Camera Phone Finesse

Breaking the Apple and Samsung duopoly in the smartphone segment is a losing battle. Don't get me wrong. These two labels make terrific phones, especially at the summit, where the sticker price takes a backseat and a polished experience is all that matters. But every once in a while, a phone from the East arrives on the scene and makes you do a double-take. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is one such phone.

The equivalent price of this phone is roughly 30% lower than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Yet, there is hardly an area where the Oppo phone falls behind its established rivals. On the contrary, if one were to talk solely on the merits of innovation, the Oppo flagship makes its rival feel like a laggard.

Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

It packs a one-of-a-kind solid-state camera shutter button with haptic feedback and it's grown on me despite early skepticism. Aside from the usual fingerprints of a flagship, Oppo leapfrogs the competition with superior charging chops, higher stability in the most demanding processing scenarios, and a camera hardware tailor-made for the most demanding users out there.

I was skeptical of the wild claims made about this device's camera system at launch, but after using it for over a month (provided by Oppo for this review), I can't help but feel impressed. If you're brave enough to go the import route in order to get a no-compromise smartphone, read on to gauge whether this phone is worth its salt.