Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Review: Slimmer Form Settles The Spec Question

It's time to put away your assumptions, or at least it's time to put away mine. To be honest, I wasn't all that psyched about reviewing this phone. Looking from afar, I only saw what was taken away from the phone. I didn't see what those subtractions could bring.

Don't get me wrong, this phone is not the next big thing — far from it. It's actually the next small thing, and if the rumor mill is to be believed, this is the first salvo in a war that it about to be fought. Apple is rumored to bring an "iPhone Air" this coming fall, so a part of this phone feels like beating that device to the punch, but that's assuming that other phone will actually exist.

But all of that devalues what this phone actually is, which is to say, it's pretty cool. Samsung has done some really cool things with this phone that makes it worthy to stand in the S25 lineup — not just as a fashion-forward phone (though it is) but as a real consumer product that you should consider.

I've spent a long weekend with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, provided by T-Mobile for this review, on that same company's network. I hesitate to label this as a "full review" per se, but I'm confident enough to have drawn some really solid conclusions based on that limited time.