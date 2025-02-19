Samsung Galaxy S25 Vs S25 Plus: Specs Compared (RAM, Storage, & More)

Both of the phones share the S25 Ultra's lack of design changes. In fact, one could argue that the changes here are even fewer since the S24 and S24+ both already had rounded edges. The phones are both lighter than their predecessors at 162 grams and 190 grams respectively. Buttons, trays, and ports are all the same. The sole exception comes from the speaker grille which was a grille on the S24 and is a slot on the S25.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 sports a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen in a 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm frame. The S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch display in a 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm frame. Those screen sizes are the same from last year, though the phones are a bit slimmer from last year.

The real changes come on the inside. All Samsung S25 and S25 Plus phones sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor — there are no Exynos versions to be found anywhere. Like the S25 Ultra, Qualcomm and Samsung worked hand-in-hand to develop this new processor. What that amounts to in sheer raw power is debatable. The point is, you get all the power you could possibly want. The only key specification difference when it comes to internals are the batteries, which we'll discuss later, and the fact that the base s25 has a 128 GB storage options. The S24 Plus starts at 256 GB.

