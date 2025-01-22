Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ And S25 Ultra Specs: What You Get For The Price

Each of the new Galaxy phones have a lot in common, including a display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 12 MP front-facing camera that shoots 4K videos at 60 fps, a main camera that shoots video in 4K at 60 fps or 8K at 30 fps, the same processor, and 12 GB of RAM. However, they have more differences than similarities. The Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x display while the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra are larger at 6.7 and 6.9 inches, respectively, with a QHD+ resolution. Where the S25 only offers 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, you get the choice of 256 GB or 512 GB with the S25+ or 1 TB for the top tier model.

Advertisement

In this social media age with users scrambling to find the best TikTok alternative, you might base your choice on the type of camera a phone has. The S25 and S25+ both have a 50 MP wide lens with a 12 MP ultrawide lens — there's also a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will give you the best pictures this lineup can offer with its 200 MP wide lens and 50 MP ultrawide. Even its telephoto lens is a step-up, with its 3x zoom producing 10 MP photos while its 5x zoom produces 50 MP images.

As far as battery and charging goes, the base S25 has a 4,000 mAh capacity, while the S25+ clocks in at 4,900 mAh, and the Ultra model at 5,000 mAh. The S25+ and Ultra both sport Super Fast Charging 2.0, while the base S25 only has Super Fast Charging. All three models bring the same wireless charging features to the table, however, with wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Advertisement