6 Of The Best TikTok Alternatives (In Case It Gets Banned)

TikTok might just be the most popular social media app at the moment. From dance videos to movie reviews to vlogs, people use the app for many purposes. In fact, data suggests it has approximately 150 million users in the U.S. alone. And the government has been keen on banning it for a while.

The United States House of Representatives recently passed a bill threatening the app unless its owner, ByteDance, manages to sell it off to avoid perceived influences by the Chinese Communist Party. The country has been through this song and dance before, with politicians openly stating how they want to get rid of the social media platform. It remains to be seen if this new bill has legs — TikTok could stick around for a while or it may soon no longer be accessible to Americans. Either way, it may be a good time to start looking toward alternatives. And no, this doesn't mean going back to Facebook and poking your friends. Many TikTok alternatives on the app store are relatively similar, and if the app goes away, they may be a viable place for users to congregate.

TikTok could easily still be around for some time, but let's prepare for the worst and see what else is out there. Even if the bill never becomes law, it may not be bad for budding influencers out there to check out other services they could use to build a following. We chose these apps based on user reviews, compatibility with platforms, and other important factors.