Biden Administration Warns Of Possible TikTok Ban If Owners Don't Divest

TikTok has reportedly been told by the Biden administration to divest itself from its Chinese parent company or face a ban in the US citing national security risks. According to The Wall Street Journal, the proposal was made by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which operates under the aegis of the Treasury Department. This isn't the first time that TikTok is facing a country-wide ban risk, as former President Donald Trump also threatened a ban if TikTok's US assets weren't sold to a local entity, but the court ultimately blocked the move. In 2023, TikTok faces a renewed challenge, as most states already have banned the app for government employees, while federal agencies have been ordered to do the same.

The UK government also announced a TikTok ban on government devices earlier today. A nationwide ban in the US would be a cataclysmic move, but it won't be unprecedented. In 2020, TikTok was banned in India over national security risks in India. In the US, the primary concern is that China's policies will allow the government to access the data of US citizens, in addition to spying concerns flagged by multiple lawmakers. A BuzzFeed investigation recently reported that data of US-based users was indeed accessed in the country despite contrary assurances made by TikTok. It was followed by another report in The New York Times, which said some employees inappropriately accessed the data of US users, including two journalists.