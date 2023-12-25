How To Remove YouTube Shorts From Your Home Page

Whether we like it or not, short-form content has become a part of the social media experience. Just over a decade ago, Vine got many of us hooked on watching videos that lasted for less than 10 seconds, and the popularity of this content just continued to grow. Although Vine is no longer with us, short-form videos are here to stay. YouTube has always been all about videos, but Shorts are relatively new to the platform, arriving in India in 2020 and the rest of the world in 2021.

Who could blame YouTube for joining the short-form video party? After all, platforms like TikTok and Instagram have proven there's a massive audience for this type of content. By all accounts, short-form videos have been good for YouTube, with over two billion users logging in to its Shorts platform every month to get their fill of this quick and engaging content.

While you may enjoy these bite-sized forms of entertainment, there may also be times when you'd like nothing more than to shut them down. Unfortunately, besides downgrading to an older version of the YouTube app, there's no way to permanently remove Shorts from your YouTube homepage. However, you can do some things to make them go away temporarily.