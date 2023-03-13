How To Disable Automatic Updates On Your Android Phone

There's been a lot of talk about software updates and support in recent years, and it makes sense why. Not only do software updates often bring exciting new features, making a device you've had for a year or two feel fresh, they often carry important security patches that can be vital to keep attackers' hands off your data. Most Android manufacturers offer at least two years of software updates nowadays, with some brands, like Google and Samsung, going the extra mile for up to five years of security updates.

While there's a certain anticipation and excitement around software updates, especially when they contain new features or bug fixes, there are times when you might not want to get an automatic update. Sometimes software updates introduce bugs instead of squashing them, and sometimes there's a degree of performance degradation involved with software updates — especially when it comes to older devices. Sometimes you just don't feel like having to deal with a surprise update that forces a long reboot.

Android gives you a way to disable both automatic operating system and app updates, so you won't have to worry about an update springing up on you when you least expect it. For the record, we recommend keeping automatic updates enabled because it can be easy to fall behind. But it's your phone, so if you insist on turning them off, here's how to do it.