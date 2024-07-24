Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: From Capturing Geese To Generating Dogs With AI

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a masterpiece — but not necessarily for the reasons you might expect. Instead, it's a triumph in industrial design — it looks and feels as high-end as its asking price would suggest it should be. That doesn't necessarily mean it's something you absolutely need to own — but if you're looking for the most interesting smartphone on the market today, this might well be it.

Samsung went through several slightly rounder-edged versions of this device over the past half-decade — now the Z Fold 6 is positively rectangular by comparison. The version I'm reviewing was sent by Samsung for this review with an official S Pen Case — with S Pen included. You can make full use of this device without the stylus, but once you have it, you'll feel like you need it.

After reviewing smartphones since the beginning of Android — starting not long after the term "smartphone" was invented — I feel I can safely say I have a good understanding of what makes a device great. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a delightful piece of hardware, and easily one of the best smartphones I've ever tested. But is it worth the cash? Do you really need a smartphone that's this capable of blowing your socks off?