Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review: Finishing Touches With AI And A Price Bump

The flip-style foldable game in the U.S. has changed. Suddenly, in the last year, there are two serious contenders in this race, and both launched their latest phones in the last couple of weeks. Samsung has been all-in on the foldable game for many years now, and to be perfectly frank, that shows in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 that launched at Unpacked last week. The level of refinement and care that went into building this foldable is obvious from the jump — Samsung came here to play, kids.

However, the difference between last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and this year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 is not obvious at all. There are some new cameras, and a few new software tricks, but a lot of what Samsung offers is very similar to what it offered a year ago...but this time for a $100 more than its predecessor's starting price. That's right, the cherry on top of Samsung Flip sundae is an extra Benjamin out of your pocket — which might be a good reason to skip the upgrade this time around.

But there are some notable improvements here on the design side and on the software side, and most especially on the camera side, so let's dive in and see what's flipping. I've been using a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (provided by Samsung for testing) for a little over a week, and this is my full review.