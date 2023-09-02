How To Use Any App On The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Screen

This year, Samsung dramatically increased the size of its cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. This makes it possible to accomplish a lot more using only the cover screen of the phone, saving battery life. It's one of the value propositions on the Motorola Razr Plus that debuted this past summer. Indeed, one of the key features we loved about the Razr Plus was the ability to do basically everything on the cover screen.

But, while Samsung allows you to run almost any app on the cover screen, there is a large barrier to entry to get that capability. Motorola's "throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" approach does not appeal to Samsung — it would rather take a more curated approach.

First, it limits the curated cover screen apps to just five. But if you want more than that and are willing to jump through more hoops, you can open the floodgates. So we'll tell you how to do that. Thanks to AT&T for providing the review sample used throughout this article.