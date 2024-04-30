Is The Samsung Z Flip 5 Still Worth The Price?

Before the smartphone boom two decades ago, flip phones were some of the most popular devices out there. Fast-forward, and you can still buy a flip phone today, but they're not popular choices people pick instead of a smartphone. Among the handsets listed for use with their most-promoted post-paid plans, most flip phones seem overpriced at $200 or more. Spending that amount on the finest in the technology of 20 years ago doesn't make much sense.

However, a different kind of flip phone has emerged in the past few years. These new devices are foldable smartphones, and they often include extra touches that make them better resemble old-school flip phones when closed. One of the most prominent foldable smartphones is Samsung's fashionable Galaxy Z Flip series. They're pricy, starting around $1,000.

If you're interested in buying a foldable smartphone, this time of year is particularly tricky to decide if they're worth buying, as new ones are rumored to arrive in a few months. So let's look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, how it compares to rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, and how it stacks up to its competitors.