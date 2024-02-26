MWC 2024: Nubia's First Folding Phone Could Be The Budget Boost The Segment Needs

When it comes to flip-style foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series reigns supreme and is often the first name that comes to mind whenever there's a discussion about foldable phones. However, with prices starting at $999 for the base model, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a true flagship device. Budget-conscious users in the U.S. seeking a similar form factor only have one realistic option — the latest Motorola Razr, which is available at $499.

Aside from these two models from mainstream brands, the average U.S. consumer doesn't have too many options if they decide to get themselves a flip-style device. Unlike the U.S. market, however, the rest of the world certainly has more choices, especially with flip-style phones. We have seen companies like OPPO, Tecno, and Huawei come up with their own iterations of flip-style devices. At MWC 2023 — currently underway in Barcelona, Spain — Chinese smartphone maker Nubia has unveiled a new flip-styled device called the Nubia Flip 5G. The phone has also been announced for the Japanese market where it is sold as the ZTE Libero Flip.

With a starting price of $599, Nubia isn't positioning the Flip 5G as a Galaxy Z Fold rival. Even though its pricing and hardware are more in line with the Motorola Razr, these two devices are unlikely to be direct competitors given the different geographies in which they are made available.