The Super-Skinny iPhone Air Is Peak Apple (For Better And Worse)

Apple, likely anticipating the onslaught of questions about the iPhone Air's ability to withstand drops and other daily hazards, emphasized that the thinner frame does not compromise robustness. In addition to the use of 80% recycled grade 5 titanium, Apple said the iPhone Air sports its new Ceramic Shield 2 coating on the front for enhanced scratch resistance. That Ceramic Shield is also being extended to the back of the phone as well, making the rear glass more resistant to scratches and cracks.

Overall, Apple said that the iPhone Air "exceeds" its own requirements for resisting bends. The model packs a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Users will likewise get access to Bluetooth 7, the new N1 chip, and the latest version of Apple's modem, the C1X. The 48 MP Fusion camera array, meanwhile, is akin to packing four lenses into the handset, despite what looks to be a single camera on the rear of the device.

The iPhone Air marks a major turning point for the iPhone's design, but it's yet to be seen whether consumers will embrace the ultra-slim smartphone. Real-world battery and strength tests will show whether the model is able to meet the demands of the average user, and whether any compromises have been made. Regardless, for those wanting the latest and greatest (and slimmest) hardware available, the iPhone Air is hard to resist.