Tim Cook's Vision For The Future: Where Is Apple Headed?

When then-COO Tim Cook took over for a dying Steve Jobs as Apple's CEO in August 2011, it was a very different company from the one we know today. Sure, a lot of the same pieces were in place, but more has changed in a dozen years than might be obvious at first glance. The iPad was launched the year prior (2010), as was the Magic Trackpad. The iPhone had only been available on Verizon for a few months and had yet to be made available for Sprint (a few months away) or T-Mobile (over a year and a half away). The iPhone, Apple TV, and MacBook Air lines were each just a few years old. Apple had become successful in ways never previously thought possible, but a lot of the keys to that level of success were pretty new.

The first few years under Cook saw largely iterative product updates, but that changed in the spring of 2014 with the $3 billion purchase of the Beats headphone brand and eventually the launch of both the Apple Watch (huge success) and 12-inch Retina Display MacBook (not so much) a year later. AirPods wireless earbuds followed in December 2016, followed by the mid-priced iPhone SE in March 2017, the HomePod smart speaker in February 2018, the Apple Card credit card in August 2019, AirTag trackers in April 2021, and the start of the shift to Apple Silicon in all of its desktop and notebook computers in November 2020. And along the way, we got a bunch of Apple services, from Apple TV+ to Apple Arcade.

Apple's diversifying. So, based on what Cook has said in interviews and the like, what do we think is next?