iPhone 17 Pro Is Apple Let Off The Leash

Joining the newly unveiled iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and the new Apple Watch Series 11 is arguably the star of the show: the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This model makes a bold statement from the start thanks to the deeply saturated Cosmic Orange color on offer, that itself joined by Deep Blue and Silver. The handset is made from 7000-series aluminum alloy, and — like the new ultra-slim model — includes Ceramic Shield on the back of the device for enhanced durability.

According to Apple, both models in the series are its most powerful Pro offerings to date, each sporting the A19 Pro chip, the company's new N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, and a trio of 48 MP rear Fusion cameras with a new telephoto lens alongside the main and ultra-wide offerings. Apple claims these three cameras are the equivalent of carrying around eight lenses.

Like the iPhone Air, the front camera on the Pro models has also been drastically improved compared to the previous generation, offering a new Center Stage module that, among other things, has a square-shaped sensor for selfies that can be taken in four different aspect ratios — including landscape, despite holding the phone vertically.