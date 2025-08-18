The Custom iPhone Rig They Made To Film 28 Years Later Used Up To 20 Cameras At Once

If you read any interview where an established film director is asked about advice for aspiring filmmakers, they'll probably mention how equipment that was once out of reach is more accessible than ever. That's because most people now have high-quality videocameras in their pockets in the form of devices like the iPhone. Of course, you can't expect to just pull out your iPhone from your pocket and start shooting. You still need quality software to control elements like exposure, frame rate, and more. Craft is still essential to making a film shot on an iPhone look great.

Many high-profile films have been shot on iPhones, including those by Oscar-winning directors. Sean Baker used an iPhone 5S for his 2015 feature "Tangerine." Steven Soderbergh has used iPhones a couple of times, with the iPhone 7 Plus for 2018's "Unsane" and the iPhone 8 for 2019's "High Flying Bird." The most recent iPhone user is Danny Boyle, who chose to utilize the iPhone 15 Pro Max for some of the shots in "28 Years Later." In all these cases, filmmakers had to construct a rig for the iPhone, and the one for "28 Years Later" is easily the most elaborate, as it was constructed to hold up to 20 different iPhones. With this rig, Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle could capture certain sequences from 20 different angles in order to have many different shots to choose from across a 180-degree plane. All of these options give Boyle and editor Jon Harris so many possibilities in the editing suite.