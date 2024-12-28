'28 Years Later,' Plus 11 Other Movies That Were Shot On An iPhone

The iPhone has become a go-to resource for numerous filmmakers, and not just the ones trying to get their foot in the door. Many world-renowned film directors have discovered the iPhone's potential when it comes to shooting cinematic quality videos, and that includes Danny Boyle for the upcoming "28 Years Later."

Advertisement

Before the first trailer even came out on December 10, the sequel made headlines for Boyle's utilization of iPhones while filming, specifically the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is in line with stylistic choices made in the past for this franchise. "28 Days Later" was shot on a Canon Xl-1 digital camera, which explains the film's grainier texture. It's a far cry from the Arri Alexa LF that's so commonplace in big blockbusters now, so using an iPhone will undoubtedly give "28 Years Later" a more grounded and primal aesthetic.

Of course, someone didn't just hold an iPhone and hit record. Boyle and his team used various attachments that may be out of reach for up-and-coming filmmakers, but it remains a testament to how the right tools are more accessible than ever before for individuals wanting to tell their own stories. Here are even more movies shot entirely on an iPhone.

Advertisement