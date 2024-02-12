5 Bluetooth Microphones That Record High Quality Sound To Your Phone

Bluetooth microphones are very handy for when you need an alternative to an XLR or USB connection, something that's typical for podcasting mics. Those two formats don't have an easy way to connect to a phone, and that's what leads a lot of people to gravitate toward Bluetooth mics for filming TikToks or mobile gaming. While Bluetooth mics don't always have the same quality as something that'll have a direct connection with a cord, they'll do their job just fine as long as you have your expectations in check. There's a wide range of options to choose from, so it can be quite difficult to find one that's right for you.

Every Bluetooth mic on this list is backed up by high user scores, and that means you shouldn't have any concerns about whether what you bought will work with your phone or not. This is important because you can find yourself spending a good chunk of cash, so you'll want to make sure you get something reliable. A more in-depth breakdown of why these five mics were chosen can be found at the end of the list.