5 Bluetooth Microphones That Record High Quality Sound To Your Phone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bluetooth microphones are very handy for when you need an alternative to an XLR or USB connection, something that's typical for podcasting mics. Those two formats don't have an easy way to connect to a phone, and that's what leads a lot of people to gravitate toward Bluetooth mics for filming TikToks or mobile gaming. While Bluetooth mics don't always have the same quality as something that'll have a direct connection with a cord, they'll do their job just fine as long as you have your expectations in check. There's a wide range of options to choose from, so it can be quite difficult to find one that's right for you.
Every Bluetooth mic on this list is backed up by high user scores, and that means you shouldn't have any concerns about whether what you bought will work with your phone or not. This is important because you can find yourself spending a good chunk of cash, so you'll want to make sure you get something reliable. A more in-depth breakdown of why these five mics were chosen can be found at the end of the list.
NPTCL lavalier microphone
A lot of mobile creators use lavalier mics for recording due to their small size, and the NPTCL mic will be a perfect option for you. You're able to pick up a 2-pack from Amazon for $23.99, making it a very affordable option. The lavalier mic attaches directly to your shirt, so it's not anything you have to hold in your hands while recording your video. The included USB-C dongle allows this mic to work with both Android and iOS devices that have the port, so you can work with another phone if and when you have to. This is also a nice option for devices that might not otherwise have access to Bluetooth, like a PC.
User reviews are quite solid at 4.5/5 on Amazon's website. Buyers are impressed with the range of the mic, and with the value of getting a pair for under $25. NPTCL is not a household name by any means, but it's hard to ignore many reviewers saying the mic works perfectly for them. If you're buying this for an older iPhone with a Lightning port, you'll have to make sure you select the correct option while checking out.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
With mobile gaming getting bigger and bigger, it makes sense that a lot of people need a way to communicate with their team while playing. Games like "Fortnite" are fully cross-play, so an Android or iOS player still needs to talk with their PlayStation counterpart, and the Sony WH-CH520 headset lets them do that. This is a Bluetooth headset equipped with a mic that will let you talk with your team for a very affordable price — $59.99 from Amazon. This won't match the sound quality of a dedicated boom mic, something that many competing headsets have, but for a bigger price. This makes it work best as a gaming headset, but it can certainly work well for recording videos in a pinch.
As for how this stacks up among buyers, user scores paint a nice picture with a 4.5/5 rating based on over 1,000 reviews. The long battery life is what's pointed out a lot in the reviews, so it's good for those long gaming sessions. While Sony might not be one of the top gaming headset brands, it's tough to beat the value on display here.
Antlion Audio ModMic Wireless Attachable Boom Microphone
If you're looking for a massive upgrade to a headset's microphone quality, look no further than the Antlion attachable boom microphone. This connects directly to the side of a headset and the manufacturer says this gives about six times the quality of a regular Bluetooth microphone. This mic does require a separate dongle that attaches to your phone, but that is included with the $139.95 purchase. It works across mobile devices, consoles, and PCs, but it will not work with an Xbox. There are two different settings included here — one for noise canceling and another for recording.
User reviews come in at 4.2/5 on Amazon with over 2,500 ratings. While most of the reviews are very positive, some of them note the battery life isn't what they expected and the headset failing just outside of the warranty period can be a concern. At around $140, that'd be a bummer to see, but keep in mind that your mileage may vary.
SabineTek SmartMike+ Wireless Lavalier Microphone
While you can get a cheap and affordable lavalier microphone that works fine, bumping your budget up will still get you some better quality. That's the case with the SabineTek SmartMike+, a lavalier mic that'll cost you $115 on Amazon. If you're looking for a more professional feeling mic for your videos, this is certainly a big step up from some of the smaller brands that make similar mics. This mic offers some strong bonuses, with a big one being your shirt collar not having to be bent out of shape. It is a unidirectional mic, which means only your voice will be picked up, and off-axis background noise will be rejected.
With over 100 reviews, the mic has a 4.1/5 on Amazon. A big downside worth mentioning is the fact you can only use the manufacturer's app with this microphone. That won't be a deal breaker for everyone, unless you are losing access to a third-party app you are already used to. If you're coming from nothing to this mic, then it won't be as noticeable.
Bonoak Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
If you're looking for something you hold in your hand for karaoke, then the Bonoak wireless microphone will be right up your alley. For $49.99 from Amazon, you can pick up a mic that will also double as a speaker if you ever need that type of functionality. While it's billed as a karaoke mic first and foremost, you can use it for more than just that, whether it's podcasting or making videos. There are all sorts of colors to pick from, and you'll have a big decision to make as all of them come in at the same price.
The user reviews are very strong: Based on well over 80,000 ratings on Amazon, the Bonoak Bluetooth mic has a 4.4/5 score. The speaker is the biggest cause for concern, but that's going to be something you get as a bonus more than a selling point. If you're looking for something you can hold in your hand versus clipping to your shirt, this is a fine option.
Why were these microphones chosen?
These microphones represent wide ends of the spectrum from relatively cheap to close to $200. The cheap options aren't always going to be somebody's first choice, but the user reviews do show that even if you're on a budget, you can find a solid option. Every choice is available on Amazon, so everything is easy to track down and buy. The company websites will also be an option if you can find a better deal there.
There are several different types of Bluetooth mics to choose from as well, so you'll need to do a bit of research into what works best for you. Every one of the choices here will record your voice with no problem, but some will do it a bit better than others. A lot of it will come down to what you need your mic for, so do your research before spending your money.