Home Depot's 'Special Buy Of The Day' Is Worth Watching So You Don't Miss Out On Cheap Tools

For those who know, Home Depot's "Special Buy of the Day" is like waiting for Christmas morning... every morning. This special page on Home Depot's site gives bargain hunters and DIY enthusiasts deep, one-day-only discounts on power tools, accessories, equipment, and more. Each day, the retailer quietly drops a fresh batch of online-exclusive deals that can slash prices by as much as 67% or more. The catch? Shoppers have just 24 hours to act before the daily deals are gone for good.

And while the name suggests just one single discounted product available every 24 hours, the "Special Buy of the Day" actually includes dozens of limited-time offers each morning. These can include sought-after products from Home Depot's selection of DeWalt tool kits or offerings from well-known tool brands such as Milwaukee or Ridgid. Many of these tool sets and bundles are Home Depot exclusives, too, making it doubly important to stay on top of Home Depot's "Special Buy of the Day" deals.