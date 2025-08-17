13 New DeWalt Tools And Kits At Home Depot That Should Be On Your Radar
One of the most recognizable names in the industry, DeWalt tools are made in various locations across the world, but they're an American brand by heritage. Today, the brand is part of Stanley Black & Decker, an American toolmaking conglomerate, but it retains its longstanding reputation for quality and enthusiastic fan base. DeWalt tools are available from a variety of retailers — although it's probably best not to buy the brand's tools on Amazon – with one of the most popular retailers being the Home Depot.
The nationwide retailer stocks a huge range of DeWalt tools and products, and periodically refreshes that range with new additions that some tool enthusiasts will have inevitably overlooked. These new additions include a range of kits and bundles that have great money-saving potential for buyers looking to stock up on a broad range of DeWalt products in one fell swoop. We've chosen 13 top picks from the brand's new section at Home Depot, including novel combinations of familiar tools and entirely new products.
DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit
If you're looking to fill your toolbox with a lot of new kit but don't want to pay a fortune for it, then bundles are a good way to go. Take, for example, the DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit, which combines two popular DeWalt tools, the brand's 1/2 inch drill/driver and 1/4 inch impact driver, into one useful bundle. Also included in the bundle's $229 asking price are two 20V MAX batteries, alongside a charger and a tool bag.
The drill/driver packs plenty of power and useful features like a built-in LED light, while the impact driver is designed to be small, lightweight, and therefore easy to carry around a job site. The two included batteries help make the kit a great entry point into the world of DeWalt cordless tools, as they're compatible with all tools in the 20V MAX line. According to the brand, these Powerstack batteries offer up to 50% more power than their predecessors, all while being notably smaller in size.
DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light Kit
It can be easy to overlook just how important a good portable lighting setup is until you find that you can't see what you're doing in a dimly lit corner of a jobsite. Picking up the DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light Kit will help you avoid that situation, since it combines the brand's 2,000-lumen portable light with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger. Since the battery is part of DeWalt's 20V MAX line of interchangeable batteries, it can also be used with any other 20V MAX tool in a pinch. The light can also be used with 12V DeWalt batteries.
It is IP54 rated against dust and water ingress, and it can be propped up and carried thanks to the 360° adjustable handle. Three brightness settings are available to either provide maximum brightness or extended runtime. Like many DeWalt tools, it is portable and light, weighing less than 3 lbs. It's reasonably priced too, retailing for $139.
DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator Kit
Another useful combo kit with a tool, battery, and charger, the DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator Kit retails for $290.46. It ships with a 5Ah 20V MAX battery which features LED indicator lights on the side to indicate its state of charge. According to DeWalt, it suffers almost zero self-discharge for an extended period of time, and so once it's charged, it can be left in a toolbox without worry until it's needed.
The inflator is an equally useful addition to an arsenal of tools, since it can run off the included battery or off 110V AC or 12V DC power. It has the power to inflate all kinds of vehicle tires and has an auto shut-off mode to fill them to a set pressure, but it can also pull double duty as a camping mattress or beach ball inflator on the weekends. There's also a deflate mode that can be set to a specific pressure if needed. The necessary hose and accessories to use the inflator are included with the tool, and can be kept onboard when they're not required.
DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw Kit
DeWalt can't claim to make the world's largest circular saw — longstanding rival brand Makita holds that title. However, DeWalt's 6-1/2 inch saw proves that size doesn't always matter, since it's still a valuable addition to your toolbox. The DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw Kit bundles the saw with a 5.0Ah battery and a charger for a retail price of $329 at Home Depot. The brand even throws a bonus DeWalt-branded tool bag in for good measure.
The saw has a bevel capacity of up to 50° and a maximum cut depth of 2-1/8 inches, with the former being adjustable without the need for tools. At its maximum speed, the tool reaches 4,950 rpm. A dust chute is optionally available and is compatible with the brand's airlock system. Like many DeWalt tools, the saw features an integrated LED light to make the cutting area easy to see even in dimly lit areas, while the magnesium shoe helps ensure those cuts are as smooth as possible. After cutting is complete, the tool's built-in electric brake stops the spinning blade promptly once operators take their finger off the trigger, reducing the risk of accidents.
DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker Kit
The right soundtrack can help long days go quicker, but you'll need a suitably tough speaker to withstand jobsite conditions. The DeWalt 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker Kit promises to be both durable and affordable, with a retail price of $139. The kit means that there's no need to swap batteries between tools and the speaker — instead, the speaker ships with its own 20V MAX battery so it can be used readily all day. The kit also includes an AC power cord for running the speaker from an outlet if needed.
The brand claims the speaker has a maximum Bluetooth range of 100 feet, but it also has a built-in phone holder if you prefer to leave your phone onboard the speaker instead. While its audio quality isn't going to match that of the highest-rated outdoor speakers, the DeWalt speaker's dual 3-inch subwoofers offer enough low-end power to ensure your music can be heard across larger sites if you crank the volume up. The volume, as well as skipping tracks, can be controlled via buttons on the speaker, with no need to reach for your connected phone.
DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless 3 Inch Cut-Off Tool With Battery And Charger
While DeWalt's cut-off tool bundle has a $378 Home Depot retail price at the time of writing, it's discounted by almost half to $199. For anyone new to the brand's line of cordless tools, it's a great way to get a tool, battery, and charger for a significantly reduced price. Likewise, for those who are already knee-deep in the 20V MAX ecosystem, it's an opportunity to pick up a spare 4.0Ah battery and charger for minimal extra expenditure.
The DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Inch Cut-Off Tool With Battery And Charger is designed to be able to cut through a wide variety of materials and ships with a trio of cutting wheels. It offers a maximum cutting depth of 7/8 inch and can be adjusted tool-free. There's a pocket that can store a DeWalt tool chip, allowing the tool to be remotely monitored, although the chip will have to be bought separately. Also sold separately is the compatible extractor, which can be connected to the tool via DeWalt's AirLock connection.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless LED Work Light (2-Pack)
Offering handheld convenience with up to 160 lumens of illuminating power, the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless LED Work Light (2-Pack) should be a worthy addition to your toolbox if you regularly work in low-light conditions. The two-pack of portable lights retails for $101.96 from Home Depot, but they don't come with batteries or a charger. The lights can be attached to a belt via the integrated clip and also feature a kick stand so they can be left freestanding.
Keeping the freestanding light points in the right direction is easy, since the work lights feature a 360° rotating head, a pivot feature, and a position lock to keep the head in place once it's been adjusted. The lights can be used with any DeWalt 20V MAX battery, which can be bought individually or as part of a kit with one of the other tools listed here.
DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 Inch Impact Driver Kit
Retailing for $169, the DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 Inch Impact Driver Kit is an all-in-one way to pick up a new cordless impact driver and all of the necessary accessories without breaking the bank. Included in the kit are the tool, a 1.7Ah battery, a charger, and a bag to keep everything in. According to DeWalt, the impact driver's brushless motor is almost 60% more efficient than a brushed equivalent, resulting in a far longer runtime on a full charge.
Many DeWalt tools feature an LED light for optimal precision in low-light workspaces, but the impact driver offers triple the lighting with three built-in LEDs. The tool delivers 1,500 in-lb of torque but weighs less than three pounds, giving operators plenty of power without the bulk. Like many of the tools and kits here, the impact driver kit is covered by DeWalt's three year warranty, and benefits from a year of free servicing.
DeWalt 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 Inch to 1/2 Inch Ratchet with Battery Pack
A good ratchet is an essential tool for all kinds of automotive tasks, but some cordless ratchet brands are better than others. Our comparison of every major brand put DeWalt in third place, and noted that its ratchets are useful for both hobbyists and professionals. No matter which camp you fit into, it's worth considering the DeWalt 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 Inch to 1/2 Inch Ratchet with Battery Pack, which combines the tool and a 5.0Ah 20V MAX Premium battery into one straightforward purchase.
The ratchet offers 75 ft-lb of torque and has an easy-swap anvil design for switching between its two square drive sizes. All the usual DeWalt power tool features are present and correct: there's a built-in LED for additional visibility, a tough design to withstand the hazardous materials that are common with automotive jobs, and there are built-in safety features like the trigger lock to minimize the chance of accidents. The tool and battery retail for $366.46, but buyers will need a charger to hand, as no charger is included with the bundle.
DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Drywall Cut-Out Tool with Battery Pack
It might not be quite as versatile as some of the other tools here, but the DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Drywall Cut-Out Tool with Battery Pack is worth having on your radar nonetheless. The cut-out tool is designed to be as small and lightweight as possible while still packing a brushless motor that's capable of hitting a maximum speed of 26,000 rpm. Operators can change the bit tool-free, with 1/8 inch, 5/32 inch, and 1/4 inch bits all being compatible.
The tool is also compatible with DeWalt's connect chip, which is sold separately. The recent Home Depot listing bundles the tool with a 5.0Ah 20V MAX Premium battery pack that weighs only 1.4 lb, making it lighter than its predecessors without compromising on power. Together, the tool and battery retail for $316.46; just remember that the bundle does not include a charger.
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Screw Gun with Battery Pack
While it can also be bought as a standalone tool, the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Screw Gun with Battery Pack might be worth picking up if you're looking to minimize the amount of time you spend swapping batteries between tools. It pairs the tool with a 5.0Ah 20V MAX Premium battery pack, with the latter also benefitting from three years' free servicing.
The screw gun should already be familiar to dedicated DeWalt buyers, but for the uninitiated, it features four modes for added precision, an adjustable nosecone, and DeWalt's trusty built-in LED light. It's also compatible with the brand's connect chip, in case you're looking to keep tabs on a range of tools at a jobsite. The pairing sports a sticker price of $296.56 at Home Depot, and can be returned for a full refund for up to 90 days if you're not happy with either product.
DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Reciprocating Saw with Battery Pack
In our ranking of every major reciprocating saw brand, DeWalt achieved a bronze medal, losing out only to Milwaukee and Makita. In that comparison, it was the brand's broad range of saws that helped it outrank most of its competitors, alongside the convenience of its 20V MAX cordless range. The DeWalt 20V XR Lithium-Ion Cordless Reciprocating Saw with Battery Pack runs on the same cordless technology and includes a 5.0Ah battery pack alongside the tool for $396.46. With a fully charged battery, DeWalt says that the tool should be able to achieve up to 102 cuts per charge.
When replacing the cutting blade, the keyless blade clamp helps keep downtime to a minimum. DeWalt has also considered operator comfort during longer jobs, with the tool's counterbalance mechanism reducing vibration. Like many of the other tools here, the reciprocating saw is backed by a three-year limited warranty and one year of free servicing.
DeWalt 2.5 Gallon 140 PSI Portable 20V Cordless Air Compressor with Air Hose
An air compressor isn't very useful without a hose, but the DeWalt 2.5 Gallon 140 PSI Portable 20V Cordless Air Compressor with Air Hose bundles together a 50-foot hose with the tool so you won't need to buy one separately. The cordless air compressor runs using DeWalt's 20V MAX battery system, but the bundle doesn't include a battery, which is sold separately.
The compressor can drive over 850 nails on a fully charged battery and features a roll cage to protect it from common jobsite hazards. According to the brand, it operates at around 80dB. The accompanying hose is just as tough as the compressor, withstanding up to 300 PSI and remaining flexible in extreme temperatures from -30°F to 150°F. It ships with a coupler to connect the hose to the tool.