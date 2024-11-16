6 Of The Highest-Rated Outdoor Speakers You Can Find On Amazon

There's nothing quite like escaping to the great outdoors. The solitude of exploring Mother Nature's vastness, drinking in the beauty of whatever ecosystem surrounds you. Many of these moments can be elevated with the memorable rhythm of your favorite tunes, whether you're picnicking with family, partying with friends at the pool, or escaping civilization on a quiet beach. While there are quite a few supplies needed to enjoy your time in the fresh air safely, only the highest-rated outdoor speakers can add the soothing melodies you love to listen to without leaving you worrying about the elements ruining your ambient music.

Shopping for an outdoor speaker means sifting through dozens of portable Bluetooth speakers across both notable and lesser-known brands. Finding the best can be a chore, especially if you're not entirely sure what to look for in an outdoor speaker. If that's the case, then the best shopping method is looking at what others have said about the item. Outdoor speakers that rate well among other customers can be trusted to deliver clear sound and likely a few added features to enhance their appeal.

In building this list of the six highest-rated outdoor speakers on Amazon, we looked at key metrics: the star rating and the number of reviews left on the product's page. A speaker with 5-stars and only one review tells a different story from a speaker with 4.5 stars and over 50,000 reviews. We'll discuss our methodology further after you've chosen your new speaker from the list below.

