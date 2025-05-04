Does Makita Really Make The World's Largest Circular Saw?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to slicing wood, the best major circular saw brand on the market may just be Makita. The company sells one of the world's largest circular saws — the Makita 16‑5/16-inch Circular Saw (product code 5402NA). There aren't any commercial circular saws currently on the market that are bigger and the only other saw that matches its size is the Skil 16-5/16-inch Magnesium Worm Drive Circular Saw (product code SPT70V-11). Both models are corded, running on 15-amp motors, and both have about the same cutting depth — Makita's stated depth of 6-3/16" at 90 degrees is slightly less than Skil's listed 6-1/4 inches.

While both brands have strong reputations for their quality tools and saws, Skil's seems to have a slight edge over the Makita when it comes to more favorable customer ratings and reviews. However, if you're looking for a more portable circular saw in this size range, then your only option is Makita, as the company currently makes the world's largest cordless circular saw — the Makita 40V Max XGT Cordless Circular Saw (product code HS013G). This saw has a diameter of about 16-5/16-inch (415 mm) and has the same depth of cut as Skil's corded behemoth: 6-1/4 inches.

For comparison, the standard size of handheld circular saws is around half of the diameter offered by these beefy models. The largest circular saws offered by most major tool brands are around 10 inches, like the Milwaukee 10-¼-inch Circular Saw. Despite its size, Makita's cordless 16-5/16" saw is still relatively light, with a net weight of 10.5 kilograms, which is about 23 pounds. The tool is relatively new to the market, so it remains to be seen if its quality stands up to the best Makita circular saws available.

