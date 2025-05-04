Does Makita Really Make The World's Largest Circular Saw?
When it comes to slicing wood, the best major circular saw brand on the market may just be Makita. The company sells one of the world's largest circular saws — the Makita 16‑5/16-inch Circular Saw (product code 5402NA). There aren't any commercial circular saws currently on the market that are bigger and the only other saw that matches its size is the Skil 16-5/16-inch Magnesium Worm Drive Circular Saw (product code SPT70V-11). Both models are corded, running on 15-amp motors, and both have about the same cutting depth — Makita's stated depth of 6-3/16" at 90 degrees is slightly less than Skil's listed 6-1/4 inches.
While both brands have strong reputations for their quality tools and saws, Skil's seems to have a slight edge over the Makita when it comes to more favorable customer ratings and reviews. However, if you're looking for a more portable circular saw in this size range, then your only option is Makita, as the company currently makes the world's largest cordless circular saw — the Makita 40V Max XGT Cordless Circular Saw (product code HS013G). This saw has a diameter of about 16-5/16-inch (415 mm) and has the same depth of cut as Skil's corded behemoth: 6-1/4 inches.
For comparison, the standard size of handheld circular saws is around half of the diameter offered by these beefy models. The largest circular saws offered by most major tool brands are around 10 inches, like the Milwaukee 10-¼-inch Circular Saw. Despite its size, Makita's cordless 16-5/16" saw is still relatively light, with a net weight of 10.5 kilograms, which is about 23 pounds. The tool is relatively new to the market, so it remains to be seen if its quality stands up to the best Makita circular saws available.
Which batteries can power Makita's largest cordless circular saw?
If it's not already obvious, the world's largest cordless circular saw isn't going to run on a couple of AA batteries. The tool has a brushless motor and uses Makita's most powerful battery — the 40V XGT, which can also power angle grinders, impact drivers, and other examples of the best Makita 40V XGT power tools available. It's compatible with batteries as small as 2 Ah, though you'll get more runtime out of larger-capacity 40V batteries sold by Makita, including 2.5, 4.0, 5.0, and 8.0 Ah.
An anti-restart safety function built into the tool helps prevent you from starting up the massive blade by accident, while the saw also has a soft start that allows you to firmly have control over the device as soon as you turn it on, for more accurate cuts. An electric brake provides both increased productivity as well as safety, which is important even if you're already following common sense tips for using circular saws safely.
Makita's saw also uses an auto-start wireless system that connects to compatible vacuum cleaners via Bluetooth so they can automatically remove sawdust while the blade is engaged. The tool is about 24 x 9 x 19 inches in size and uses a 35-tooth blade. Between its size and its power, you'll probably want to wear some protective earmuffs — when Makita's 40V Max XGT Cordless Circular Saw is running, it can generate noise levels up to 106 decibels.
What can you use Makita's 40V Max XGT Cordless 16-inch Circular Saw for?
At 90 degrees, the Makita 40V Max XGT Cordless Circular Saw has a max cutting depth of about 6-1/4 inches (158 mm), and a max cutting depth at 45 degrees of 4-3/16 inches (106 mm). It has a max bevel range of 0 to 45 degrees and its no-load speed is 2,100 rpm. With these specs and the formidable size of the cordless saw's blade, the tool is handy to use on larger and denser materials that may have previously given you trouble with smaller saws. In a video demonstration of the tool conducted by hardware supplier ITS, Makita's cordless saw easily slices through a 6x6 piece of wood in a single pass. The demonstrator remarks that you can use the device for "jobs that you would not have been able to do in one go before."
If you've been using Makita saws to make quick cuts in flooring materials, for example, the larger tool may be worth upgrading to. It could also be useful if you're landscaping, cutting firewood, or working in any number of ways with lumber, including construction and furniture making. While it's obviously a bit heavier and takes up more space than smaller models, this circular saw is still more portable than a miter saw and better suited for remote jobs. Just make sure you've got room in your truck — the world's largest cordless circular saw isn't going to fit in the glove compartment.