Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying DeWalt Products On Amazon

As a power tool brand, DeWalt doesn't sell its own products; it just makes them in the USA. The tools and accessories are sent out to authorized retailers who sell them at the brand's recommended price. Retailers that have been authorized to sell DeWalt products include the usual suspects like Home Depot, Lowe's, Acme Tools, Ace Hardware, and others.

Amazon, however, is not on DeWalt's list of authorized retailers or resellers. Any DeWalt products sold on Amazon are done so without DeWalt's knowledge or express permission. How do they get there, then? Amazon itself isn't the one selling these products, but individual users. If you look under the buy button on an Amazon page for a DeWalt tool, you'll see the user's name under "sold by." You're just purchasing second-hand products from some random person who either bought the tool themselves or picked it up somewhere.

There are a couple of big concerns that manifest from buying DeWalt products from an unauthorized reseller like this. Firstly, unlike with buying a brand new, boxed tool from a store like Home Depot, you have no idea where that tool has been or what it's been through. It's easy enough to say it's "new" on an Amazon listing, but you won't know how pristine it actually is until it gets to you.

The other major concern is with warranties. Most DeWalt tools come with some manner of limited warranty. If the product breaks during normal use or is broken out of the box, DeWalt will service or replace it for free. However, that warranty only applies if you purchased the tool from an authorized retailer. If it breaks after you bought it from an unauthorized Amazon seller, DeWalt won't give you the time of day.