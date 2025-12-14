5 Exciting DeWalt Products Coming Out In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

DeWalt is often counted as one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company has built an impressive reputation for both build quality and performance, while also offering a wide range of pro-grade tools for everything from woodworking to automotive repair to landscaping, and there are new black and yellow products coming out every year.

2025 saw the addition of a new 20V Max XR ½-inch Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver, a 20V Max 15° Coil Roofing Nailer Kit, a 20V Max XR Brushless 4-1/2 – 5-inch Small Angle Grinder, a 60V Max Brushless 7-¼-inch Circular Saw, and even more new accessories, hand tools, gear, and equipment. There are tons of great options for new DeWalt tools to add to your kit in 2025, but fans of the brand might be curious what DeWalt has in store for 2026. DeWalt has made a few announcements at trade shows and other industry events–particularly during the 2025 Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.

This is certainly not a comprehensive list of all the tools that the company will be launching in the coming year, but it does give you a peek at a few of the exciting products that DeWalt has in store. It looks as if there are going to be some big expansions in the outdoor power equipment category. There have also been some suggestions that the new DeWalt PowerShift system for concrete and construction heavy power equipment and accessories will continue to roll out, though no new models have been officially announced as of this writing.