5 Exciting DeWalt Products Coming Out In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is often counted as one of the best major power tool brands on the market. The company has built an impressive reputation for both build quality and performance, while also offering a wide range of pro-grade tools for everything from woodworking to automotive repair to landscaping, and there are new black and yellow products coming out every year.
2025 saw the addition of a new 20V Max XR ½-inch Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver, a 20V Max 15° Coil Roofing Nailer Kit, a 20V Max XR Brushless 4-1/2 – 5-inch Small Angle Grinder, a 60V Max Brushless 7-¼-inch Circular Saw, and even more new accessories, hand tools, gear, and equipment. There are tons of great options for new DeWalt tools to add to your kit in 2025, but fans of the brand might be curious what DeWalt has in store for 2026. DeWalt has made a few announcements at trade shows and other industry events–particularly during the 2025 Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.
This is certainly not a comprehensive list of all the tools that the company will be launching in the coming year, but it does give you a peek at a few of the exciting products that DeWalt has in store. It looks as if there are going to be some big expansions in the outdoor power equipment category. There have also been some suggestions that the new DeWalt PowerShift system for concrete and construction heavy power equipment and accessories will continue to roll out, though no new models have been officially announced as of this writing.
New landscaping stick tools
During the 2025 Equip Expo, DeWalt's Director of Professional Dealer Sales, Aaron Griffith, outlined (via YouTube) several of the outdoor battery-powered products that would be coming in 2026. He explained that the company had three stick tools that had been part of the previous lineup that will continue being sold: a string trimmer, a clearing saw, and a brush cutter. Griffith claimed that these three battery-powered tools were able to generate power that would be equivalent to a 36 cc gas-powered engine.
These are going to remain the high-end options, but DeWalt is releasing three new battery-powered models in 2026 with brand new motors in them, which include a string trimmer, a straight edger, and a curve-shaft edger. Griffith claims that all three of these new tools will be powered by an electric engine that promises to provide performance that is the equivalent of what you can expect from a 28 cc gas-powered motor.
While not as powerful as the previously mentioned tools, these new options should still offer performance equivalent to the median range of the average gas-powered trimmer, providing power in the field, with less fumes, weight, and maintenance requirements. The addition of the edgers expands the line's range of utility, and the different-sized string trimmers may also come at varying price points, giving shoppers options.
New backpack blower
DeWalt has a pretty extensive catalog of power tools, so it's rare for the company to come out with something that it doesn't already make. One of the big new additions that has fans excited is DeWalt's new Backpack Blower. DeWalt has offered a few handheld battery-powered blowers over the past few years, but the selection and range of power outputs have been fairly limited until now.
Griffith pointed out the new DeWalt Backpack Blower that will be coming out for 2026 during his showcase as well. He stated that this new model will be able to generate up to 850 CFM. That's a significant increase over DeWalt's previous strongest leaf blower and nearly double the volume of air movement that you could get from the standard handheld version. This 850 CFM travels at speeds up to 160 mph. The tool also has three performance modes: Eco, Performance, and Turbo. Within these modes, power is controlled with a locking variable speed trigger.
The fact that DeWalt's adding a backpack blower to its lineup also provides a more high-end option for professional landscapers and other people in the trades who want a tool that can cover a lot of ground without having to carry all the weight in their hands. While Griffith stated that this was intended for a 2026 launch in his showcase, it appears that some variations of the model are already available on the DeWalt website, having launched just weeks before the new year.
New hedge trimmers
A few other pieces of outdoor power equipment were announced as well, including a pair of hedge trimmers. Griffith mentioned that there would be two new hedge trimmer models coming out in 2026: a fixed hedge trimmer and an articulating hedge trimmer. Not much information was provided about these at the time of filming, but new listings have appeared on the DeWalt page for these tools that report the specs.
Both of them are part of the 60V Max system, meaning that they will be getting a tremendous amount of battery power. Both also have a 22-inch blade length with a 1.25-inch cut capacity thanks to their dual-edge hardened blades, variable speed triggers, an LED display, and promise the ability to cut at a rate of 4,500 strokes per minute.
There are some differences between them, however. The fixed head pole hedge trimmer has a total reach of 78 inches, while the articulating trimmer can reach a full 92 inches. But of course, the biggest difference is that the articulating trimmer... well... articulates. The head can be set at any one of seven different positions for navigating awkward spaces and more precisely shaping foliage.
A new, lighter hand chainsaw
The last piece of power equipment to get pointed out was a new top-handled hand chainsaw. DeWalt already has a few battery-powered handheld chainsaws in its lineup, but Griffith specifically pointed out that this one would be smaller and lighter, while still boasting a 12-inch bar.
Much like with the backpack blower, Griffith stated that this was intended as a 2026 launch, but it seems that this tool managed to hit some stores a bit early. The 60V Max 12-inch Brushless Cordless Compact Top Handle Chainsaw with Tool Connect already has a live listing on the DeWalt website, which provides a few more details about the specs and performance that you might be able to expect from it.
This chainsaw promises to produce up to 3.42 horsepower, allowing its chain to cut at a speed of 23.6 m/s. According to DeWalt's product description, this allows the tool to cut "through a 10-in. diameter maple log in as fast as 6.8 seconds." So, this small but mighty chainsaw, powered by the 60V battery systems, can work in tight spaces without excessive fatigue on the part of the user and without sacrificing power. It also boasts an ergonomic design, an adjustable oiler, a D-ring harness attachment point, tooled tensioning, an inertia chain brake, metal bucking spikes, and an LED dashboard.
New Power Manager mass charging solution
One of the last things that Griffith mentioned in his presentation was an exciting new solution for mass charging power tool battery packs that would be coming out in 2026. He referred to it as a Mass Power Manager. At a glance, this might look like a simple six-outlet power strip, even if it's quite large and appears to have been designed for heavy-duty applications, but there's a bit more to it than that. This product is specifically designed for DeWalt users who have a significant number of batteries that they want to be able to charge overnight.
Griffith explains that battery chargers that are plugged directly into the wall or a power strip might draw too much power all at once and could potentially blow a breaker. This isn't usually a problem for most home users who only go through two or three batteries a day at the most, but those who own businesses that go through dozens of batteries a day might require a different solution. The Power Manager has a built-in regulator that can be plugged into a single outlet and restricts the flow of electricity that runs to the chargers, keeping it at a reasonable threshold.
With six outlets on the Power Manager, and each outlet being able to host one of DeWalt's 4-port battery chargers, this provides a safe way for you to charge up to 24 batteries using a single wall outlet. This lower electricity regulation likely means that batteries will charge slower than they would without the Power Manager, but it's a great way to slowly and safely charge them overnight.