What Is The Strongest DeWalt Leaf Blower? (And How Much Does It Cost?)
Buying a device branded with the DeWalt name generally means you're adding a tool to your arsenal that is both tough and reliable. But if you are looking for a new blower from the company's wide array of options, you may have other needs on your mind besides durability. After all, when there is serious blowing to be done at home or on a worksite, power may be what's most important. If that's the case, there is one DeWalt device you'll want to be sure to have a look at: the 60V MAX FlexVolt Cordless Handheld Axial Blower.
The blower is part of DeWalt's 60V lineup of tools, so you can share its rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery with other devices you might have in that product line. As far as its power credentials are concerned, the high-efficiency brushless motor gives the blower a 600 CFM air volume capacity, ranking it among the more powerful options available from major consumer brands. When operating at its highest variable speeds, the blower can create winds up to 125 mph, which makes it suitable to move everything from wet leaves and grass clippings to small rocks and heavier workplace debris. This DeWalt blower also weighs in at a reasonable 7.6 pounds, making it easy to handle for most users.
Here's what you'll pay for DeWalt's most powerful blower
According to the product page for DeWalt's 60V FlexVolt Axial Leaf Blower, the device is currently available to purchase through many brick-and-mortar stores and online retail outlets, much like most other devices currently being offered by DeWalt, which is currently a member of the Stanley Black & Decker family of brands.
As you might expect, however, prices can vary pretty dramatically based on which retailer you choose to buy DeWalt's most powerful leaf blower from. For instance, if you were to visit The Home Depot to buy the product, a kit including both a 3aH 60V battery and charger would set you back $299. At present, that is also the price you'll need to pay for the kit if you purchase it through either ACE Hardware or ACME Tools. But if you make your purchase through Grainger, the price of the kit jumps up to $386.66.
Interestingly enough, you will not find Amazon listed among the various points of purchase for the 60V FlexVolt Axial Blower when perusing the device's DeWalt product page. But the blower is currently available for purchase through DeWalt's Amazon store. It'll likely come as no surprise to anyone that Amazon is offering DeWalt's 60V FlexVolt Axial Blower for a much lower price than those other outlets. In fact, you can currently buy it through that outlet for $197. As price is likely one of many factors you'll consider before buying a DeWalt tool, Amazon would seem to be the best option on that particular front.