Where Are DeWalt Power Tools Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

DeWalt is one of those names you'll find in just about every toolbox, whether it's professional or DIY. Known for its tough, dependable tools, the brand's roots go back nearly a century. DeWalt was founded in 1924 by Raymond DeWalt in Leola, Pennsylvania. His claim to fame? A machine called the "Wonder-Worker," a versatile woodworking tool that could be reconfigured for different jobs. The company quickly earned a reputation for innovation, especially during World War II, when it expanded rapidly to meet growing industrial demand.

The DeWalt brand has changed hands a few times over its long history. In 1960, Black & Decker purchased DeWalt, though the brand still decided to keep the DeWalt name on its first line of portable power tools in 1992. In 2009, a merger between Stanley Works and Black & Decker created Stanley Black & Decker — the company that owns DeWalt today. Throughout these changes, the brand never lost sight of its mission to build tough tools that get the job done.