Where Are DeWalt Power Tools Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
DeWalt is one of those names you'll find in just about every toolbox, whether it's professional or DIY. Known for its tough, dependable tools, the brand's roots go back nearly a century. DeWalt was founded in 1924 by Raymond DeWalt in Leola, Pennsylvania. His claim to fame? A machine called the "Wonder-Worker," a versatile woodworking tool that could be reconfigured for different jobs. The company quickly earned a reputation for innovation, especially during World War II, when it expanded rapidly to meet growing industrial demand.
The DeWalt brand has changed hands a few times over its long history. In 1960, Black & Decker purchased DeWalt, though the brand still decided to keep the DeWalt name on its first line of portable power tools in 1992. In 2009, a merger between Stanley Works and Black & Decker created Stanley Black & Decker — the company that owns DeWalt today. Throughout these changes, the brand never lost sight of its mission to build tough tools that get the job done.
Where are DeWalt power tools made?
If you've ever looked closely at a DeWalt tool, you might've seen the phrase "Made in the USA with Global Materials." Today, the brand manufactures tools across several countries, including the U.S., China, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the U.K., Thailand, Japan, Korea, and the Czech Republic. DeWalt's parent company, Stanley Black & Decker, is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut, while much of DeWalt's product design and engineering takes place in Maryland.
In the U.S. alone, Stanley Black & Decker operates more than 30 manufacturing sites spread across 20 states. Major U.S. facilities are located in Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The Charlotte plant in North Carolina is especially impressive at 1.2 million square feet. Meanwhile, the Jackson, Tennessee site focuses on lithium-ion battery production, and the Hampstead, Maryland plant builds both corded and cordless power tools. In Syracuse, New York, cordless tools are the specialty. Even though parts may be sourced globally, DeWalt's American manufacturing footprint is massive and growing.
Who runs DeWalt today?
As of now, DeWalt still operates under the massive global tool company Stanley Black & Decker. The DeWalt brand may be owned by a larger parent, but it still maintains its own identity, especially when it comes to product innovation. Engineers based in the U.S. continually develop new features such as the highly praised Powerstack battery tech, which offers better performance than traditional cylindrical cell batteries in a smaller package. Quality control remains a top priority across all its facilities manufacturing tools in the U.S. or abroad.
DeWalt's catalog is packed with everything from drills and saws to pressure washers, yard and garden tools, stud finders, and jump starters. They're best known for their cordless drills, jigsaws, impact drivers, and electric routers. In fact, their 13A Electric Pressure Washer won a Pro Tool Innovation Award in 2022. DeWalt also offers a streamlined online platform for warranty registration, tool tracking, and handling repairs or recalls. With a strong customer service record and a clear focus on quality, DeWalt shows no signs of slowing down.