4 DeWalt Tools For A Great Looking Yard & Garden This Spring
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spring is officially upon us, and for many, it ushers in the beginning of a season of meticulous lawn and garden care. If that applies to your household, you may understand the difference that quality tools can make when performing this work. Many traditional lawn and garden tools require extensive effort on the part of the user, making them exhausting to use for extended periods of time, especially as we get later into the season and the weather becomes warmer.
Fortunately, there are various power tool brands that build modern lawn and garden tools that use electricity, fuel, or battery power to reduce the effort necessary to perform tasks like trimming hedges and clearing up grass clippings. Battery-powered devices, in particular, can be especially handy for lawn and garden work due to the versatility and power they can provide. However, when it comes to battery-powered tools, many users choose to select a favorite brand and stick with that brand for all of their power tool needs, thanks to the interchangeable battery system many tool manufacturers provide.
If you're in the market for some battery-powered lawn and garden tools, you may want to check out DeWalt power tools. While perhaps best known for its extensive line of construction and woodworking tools, DeWalt's inventory is robust and includes everything from tools for mechanics to lawn and garden implements. We checked out the company's outdoor tool inventory and found four devices that could be worth adding to your arsenal. We chose these products based on price, product features, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, check out these four DeWalt tools for a great looking lawn and garden this spring.
20-volt cordless hedge trimmer
Trimming hedges and shrubbery can be a tedious and tiresome task. If you tackle this job with an old-fashioned set of clippers or shears, it can take hours to knock out even small hedges — not to mention, old-school hedge shears can be exhausting to use. Gas-powered trimmers, on the other hand, offer versatility and power but can be heavy and unwieldy at awkward angles. Corded trimmers tend to be lightweight, but they may not offer much power, and, of course, you're limited by the length of your power cable. For many, battery-powered cordless hedge trimmers offer an ideal combination of power, lightweight, and versatility.
If you're considering a battery-powered hedge trimmer, you should check out the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer. At less than 10 pounds, the trimmer offers a relatively lightweight, even with prolonged use or at overhead angles. It features what DeWalt describes as a high-output motor capable of cutting through limbs and branches measuring up to ¾-inches thick and laser-cut blades for precise, clean cuts.
It comes with a friction clutch designed to disengage the motor and stop the device from cutting if it detects an obstacle, while a double-sided cutting blade allows you to move freely in both directions while trimming. The 22-inch blade provides a respectable reach for high hedges and shrubbery, and the device is capable of running with any DeWalt 20-volt battery. The tool itself costs $157.99 and boasts 4.8 out of five stars based on nearly 10,000 user reviews, or you can opt for the tool and battery kit, which includes a 5 Ah battery for $219.00.
60-volt leaf blower
A leaf blower is an intensely handy tool to have in your garage. Not only are they useful for cleaning leaves in the fall, but they're also great for clearing grass clippings off your driveway, sweeping out your garage during a spring-cleaning session, and even helping to dry your car after washing it. Like hedge trimmers, leaf blowers come in various styles and with different power sources. Corded leaf blows often present many of the same limitations that plague cordless trimmers: potentially low power levels and limited mobility. Gas leaf blowers can be extremely heavy, especially during extended sessions. Again, battery-powered leaf blowers can provide a nice blend of power and versatility.
DeWalt sells a couple of different leaf blowers, but the DeWalt 60V MAX FLEXVOLT Leaf Blower is one of the most popular. At 7.6 pounds, the tool is lightweight enough to carry for extended lawn care sessions, while its high-efficiency brushless motor provides ample power in the form of speeds up to 125 mph and air volume outputs of up to 600 cubic feet per minute. It features a variable speed trigger, allowing you to control the airflow and helping eliminate the risk of blowing debris all over your yard.
The brushless motor is designed to maximize output while preserving battery life, and the device works with all DeWalt 60-volt FLEXVOLT batteries. The tool alone is currently on sale for $179.99 on Amazon, or you can pick up a kit that includes a 60-volt 3 Ah battery and charger for $256.41. The blower is well-rated by users and features 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 1,000 customer reviews.
20-volt compact cordless chainsaw
A chainsaw may not be the first device to spring into your mind when you think about traditional lawn and garden tools. However, in reality, chainsaws are extremely useful to keep on hand, especially if you live in a rural area or on a larger piece of property. Not only can chainsaws be excellent tools for clearing brush and trimming tree limbs, but they're also great to keep on hand for emergencies, like a fallen tree after a storm. Various brands build chainsaws, and these devices can come in gas-powered, corded, and battery-powered varieties. While gas-powered chainsaws are usually the best option for professional lumberjacks and agricultural workers, a battery-powered device could be a superb option for homeowners and DIYers.
If you're thinking about adding a chainsaw to your toolkit, you may want to consider the DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Cordless Chainsaw. The tool weighs in at 8.8 pounds, making it lightweight enough for most users to handle easily, while its 12-inch bar should be able to handle branches up to 10-inches in diameter. The device is designed to stand up to tough work and features a low kick back bar to prevent fatigue and accidents. With a 5 Ah battery connected, the saw can provide up to 90 cuts on a single charge, while a tool-free chain tensioning mechanism makes adjustments simple and quick. The tool will work with any DeWalt 20-volt battery, and you can pick up the saw itself for $188.00. It's highly-rated by customers and boasts 4.6 out of five stars based on more than 13,000 user reviews.
20-volt cordless pruner
We covered a hedge trimmer above. However, while those devices are excellent for manicuring larger hedges and shrubs, they're not ideal for every lawn and garden job. For example, if you have several rose bushes in your garden, you probably don't want to use an aggressive tool like a hedge trimmer to prune them. The same applies to various other flowering plants that require a delicate and precise touch. You can use traditional pruning shears or clippers, but those tools present the same downsides as do the old-school hedge trimmers we mentioned above. The problem is that, traditionally, there haven't been a lot of alternatives for this type of work.
Fortunately, DeWalt saw an opportunity to fix this problem. If you're looking for a new set of pruners that won't make your hand feel numb after hours of use, you may want to check out the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Pruner. The tool's powerful motor and cutting jaws are capable of slicing through branches up to 1-½ inches thick, allowing you to prune large shrubs and flowers with ease and precision.
The cutting blades are treated with a non-stick coating to prevent the buildup of sap and resin, while the ergonomic handle design is engineered to prevent hand and wrist fatigue, even during long gardening sessions. The DeWalt pruner comes with a built-in LED light to enable accurate cuts, while the device's 2.5-pound weight makes it easy to maneuver. You can grab the pruner, along with a 2 Ah battery and charger for $189.00, or you can purchase the tool alone for $95.49. It's extremely well-rated by users and comes with 4.8 out of five stars based on hundreds of reviews.
Why did we choose to include these DeWalt tools?
When selecting DeWalt lawn and garden tools for this list, we considered a few critical criteria: product application, price, and customer commentary. First, we wanted to identify and showcase a handful of devices that provide solutions to real-world needs. Each of the tools covered on this list represents a modern, battery-powered version of a traditional lawn and garden device. We considered the product's weight, features, design, and ease of use when selecting tools for this list, and we included devices that provide benefits to everyone from average homeowners to those that live in rural environments.
Next, we checked out the price. We searched for items that provide real benefits, as covered above, while also offering prices that aren't prohibitively expensive. None of the tools discussed here come with professional-tier prices, but each of them is capable of handling most standard residential and DIY lawn and garden work. Finally, we wanted to know what actual users had to say about these tools, so we checked out the customer reviews across various stores.
We then compared those ratings to the products we identified using the previously discussed criteria and selected those with the highest average rating. That said, it's still vital that you do your own research when buying lawn and garden tools. You know your needs best, and you should absolutely factor those needs into your decision-making process when buying tools.