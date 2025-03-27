Does Home Depot Price Match Amazon? Company Policy, Explained
In the highly competitive retail world, Amazon is a powerhouse and has established itself as a highly valuable global brand. But Amazon's rise to dominance, thanks in large part to its Prime subscription service, has prompted many traditional companies to create competitive strategies in order to keep up. One of those companies is Home Depot, which has a robust price match policy in place. But does their policy extend to matching prices with Amazon?
According to Home Depot's Price Match Guarantee & Price Inquiries, the home improvement retailer does indeed price match with Amazon. The only caveat is that an item must be sold and fulfilled by Amazon in order to qualify for price matching. Customers can price match before buying, either in-person or online. If choosing in-person, you'll have to bring proof of Amazon's lower price, like a printout or a link to the item in question. If choosing online price matching, you'll need to contact customer service and provide proof of Amazon's lower price there as well.
Home Depot's price matching policy also covers items that have already been purchased. So, if you buy something from the company but find it cheaper on Amazon, you have 30 days to request an adjustment. You'll need to confirm the price drop and have your receipt ready before contacting Home Depot's customer service.
Home Depot's price matching policy regarding Amazon has some restrictions
Using Home Depot's price match guarantee is a pretty straightforward process, even when matching against Amazon. Home Depot allows price matching to be done either in person at one of their locations, or online as well. But are there any restrictions to the price matching policy?
Home Depot's Price Match Guarantee & Price Inquiries states that for an item to be matched for adjustment, you must first confirm that it's identical to the product you found on Amazon. This means that it has to be the same model, brand and size. Third-party sellers, which often operate on Amazon, won't be considered for any price matching and special promotions like Black Friday will be excluded from any consideration. But does the price-matching policy work in reverse?
According to Amazon, the company does not offer price matching of any kind. Instead, Amazon monitors the prices of its goods in order to consistently maintain competitive pricing. Amazon stated in 2025 that they were the lowest-priced online retailer for eight years, at an average of 14% less than every major U.S. competitor.