Why Doesn't Amazon Do Price Matching? Here's Its Explanation

When you're shopping at certain retailers — particularly big-box stores like Best Buy or Target — you may be able to request price matching at checkout. For those unfamiliar with the term, price matching is when you find an item for sale for a lower price at a different retailer from the one where you're shopping, and ask the store to match that price. Most businesses want to make any sale that they can, so stores will often offer price matching to keep you there in hopes that you'll buy more.

Since this practice is emblematic of larger retailers, it'd be fair to wonder if Amazon — the second-biggest retailer in the world behind Wal-Mart — would offer it as well. Unfortunately, Amazon doesn't offer price matching services. No matter how cheap you find a specific product elsewhere, there's no avenue in place for Amazon to adjust its prices to match (though some retailers may match with Amazon). It's disappointing, but there is a reason for this, as well as the potential for at least one workaround.