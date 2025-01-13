Does Lowe's Price Match Amazon? Company Policy, Explained

Whether you're a tradesperson like a plumber or landscaper, or just someone who takes their big home improvement projects into their own hands, there's a chance you've had to run to Lowe's once or twice. The hardware chain has it all, from tools to equipment to supplies. Lowe's offers some unexpected services as well to further help you out. Unfortunately, like shopping at any such store, a trip to Lowe's can get pricey the more you toss in your cart. That's why it's important to get strategic with your buying, saving money and stretching what you do spend as possible.

Advertisement

There are a few different ways to save money at Lowe's. For one, you can consider utilizing the Lowe's tool rental program, this way you don't have to drop as much money on specific appliances. You can also use coupons, take advantage of sales, and price match: having a Lowe's price adjusted to whatever a competitor might have the same product priced at. Price matching Lowe's with Amazon is even possible, but there's a big catch to keep in mind.

Lowe's outlines its price matching policies plainly online, where the topic of Amazon price matching is explained in detail. In most cases, price matching between Lowe's and Amazon is entirely possible. However, the same options aren't available for Amazon's third-party sellers.

Advertisement