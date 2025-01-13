Does Lowe's Price Match Amazon? Company Policy, Explained
Whether you're a tradesperson like a plumber or landscaper, or just someone who takes their big home improvement projects into their own hands, there's a chance you've had to run to Lowe's once or twice. The hardware chain has it all, from tools to equipment to supplies. Lowe's offers some unexpected services as well to further help you out. Unfortunately, like shopping at any such store, a trip to Lowe's can get pricey the more you toss in your cart. That's why it's important to get strategic with your buying, saving money and stretching what you do spend as possible.
There are a few different ways to save money at Lowe's. For one, you can consider utilizing the Lowe's tool rental program, this way you don't have to drop as much money on specific appliances. You can also use coupons, take advantage of sales, and price match: having a Lowe's price adjusted to whatever a competitor might have the same product priced at. Price matching Lowe's with Amazon is even possible, but there's a big catch to keep in mind.
Lowe's outlines its price matching policies plainly online, where the topic of Amazon price matching is explained in detail. In most cases, price matching between Lowe's and Amazon is entirely possible. However, the same options aren't available for Amazon's third-party sellers.
Lowe's doesn't price match with third-party Amazon sellers
More often than not, if you find a common product between Lowe's and Amazon, you can have the price adjusted with no issue. However, there are instances where Lowe's won't be able to honor the price listed on Amazon. Per the Lowest Price Guarantee page on the Lowe's website, the company will not price match with products from Amazon third-party sellers. The item, or items, in question must be sold directly through Amazon for the price match to work.
So, what is a third-party Amazon seller? These individuals and companies are separate entities from Amazon itself, simply using the massive online marketplace as a platform to sell their new, used, and refurbished items. You buy their items the same as you would anything else through Amazon, only with it noted that it's not being sold and shipped by Amazon. These items are explicitly stated in the product listings as not being sold by Amazon, so if you find something on there you want to price match at Lowe's, be sure to do some investigating before bringing it to a Lowe's location in hope of landing a discount.
Speaking of doing research, you'll want to be mindful of some other criteria if you're looking to price match at Lowe's beyond Amazon's catalogue. The brand might be open to cutting you a deal, but there are some other major barriers that can prevent these discounts from going through.
Price matching limitations at Lowe's don't stop at third-party Amazon sellers
You have a lot to gain from price matching at Lowe's. So long as the product is from a qualifying retailer, such as Amazon itself, Target (which has some underrated tools), Walmart, or Best Buy, you should be able to get a decent discount without question. That said, it's not a given. Per the Lowe's Lowest Price Guarantee guidelines, there are a few disqualifying factors that can prevent a seemingly straightforward price match from going through. There are even some situations that might seem like they wouldn't be a problem but actually are.
Most surprising is that you can't price match from one Lowe's location to another. If you see something cheaper at one store, best get it there, because if you try to price match with a different one, it will be denied. In a similar vein, trying to price match across zip codes isn't allowed. Using websites like eBay is a no-go, too, as Lowe's doesn't price match with auction site pricing. Price matching with the rates found at membership-based retailers doesn't go through either, so don't expect any Costco price matching. There are other limiting factors to know as well, so it's for the best to contact Lowe's directly to make sure your attempted price match checks all the right boxes before you try to get it.
Price matching with Lowe's can get a bit complicated, but if you're looking to do so through Amazon, it's not that bad. So long as you're not trying to get a third-party seller's rate, it should go through without question.