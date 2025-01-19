Amazon Is Killing Off One Of Its Prime Features, And The Reason Is Unexpected

It's only a matter of days until Amazon Prime Try Before You Buy shuts down for good. The service will no longer be available after Jan. 31, 2025.

Try Before You Buy was introduced in 2017, when it was known as Prime Wardrobe. The service was a perk of Amazon Prime membership, and users could select up to six items from categories such as clothing, shoes, jewelry, and accessories without having to pay for them upfront. There was a seven-day try-on period at home, after which you could decide which items to keep and pay for, and which to send back.

The service was available in multiple countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and Amazon is now calling time across all regions. If you haven't tried this service before, you've left it a bit too late to discover it now. However, Prime members can place orders right up until the end of the month.