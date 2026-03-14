4 New Ryobi Link Storage Products In 2026 We're Most Excited For

This new Ryobi link storage product is arguably three products in one (or four, seeing as it's also available as a kit that includes all three). The star of the show here is the SlotBox Receiver, which looks like a drawer toolbox without the drawers, but is actually a container for two different sizes of organizers. Without them, this is just a box with a missing side, which is why we're presenting all these products as a single storage solution.

To complete the SlotBox, you'll need two Ryobi Link Medium SlotBox Organizers, four Low-Profile SlotBox Organizers, or a combination of the two. Since all of these are new products, with the SlotBox winning (along with many others) Pro Tools' 2025 Innovation Awards in the Tool Bags and Storage category, we feel justified in reading a little into the name of the Medium SlotBox Organizer. It's currently the largest box in the category, so you'd expect it to be called Big SlotBox Organizer. Perhaps in the future, the two modular drawers will get a few larger siblings.

As for what the currently available organizers look like, the low-profile one is just two inches tall, but the included dividers make it a good choice for storing bits and small tools. The medium organizer is twice as tall and could reasonably be used to store some tools. Both organizers can also be stored on Ryobi Link Rails. If you want to use the SlotBox Receiver and Organizers as they were intended, the most cost-effective solution is to buy the kit with a Receiver, two Low-Profile Organizers, and a Medium Organizer, all available for under $75.