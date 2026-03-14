4 New Ryobi Link Storage Products In 2026 We're Most Excited For
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2025 was a big year for Ryobi Link, with lots of new products joining the lineup. 2026 isn't shaping up to be quite as rich, but a handful of new additions did manage to excite us. Some of these try to address common criticisms aimed at the Link platform, while others are entirely new products that increase what Ryobi's modular storage can be used for.
This article assumes you already have some Ryobi Link products and are looking for new ways to expand your system. For the uninitiated, Link is Ryobi's all-inclusive line of modular storage solutions. It includes wall-mounted rails, which many of the other products slot onto, battery shelves, cabinets, and even a mobile workstation, plus some of the best modular toolboxes of any brand.
If you don't have any modular storage solutions, Ryobi's are a good place to start, since they're relatively affordable. A truly huge rolling toolbox plus a compatible medium toolbox that slots on top of the first comes in at about $150, half the price of a similar Milwaukee setup. Even better, the company keeps expanding the lineup with products like the four recent additions below.
SlotBox Receiver and Organizers
This new Ryobi link storage product is arguably three products in one (or four, seeing as it's also available as a kit that includes all three). The star of the show here is the SlotBox Receiver, which looks like a drawer toolbox without the drawers, but is actually a container for two different sizes of organizers. Without them, this is just a box with a missing side, which is why we're presenting all these products as a single storage solution.
To complete the SlotBox, you'll need two Ryobi Link Medium SlotBox Organizers, four Low-Profile SlotBox Organizers, or a combination of the two. Since all of these are new products, with the SlotBox winning (along with many others) Pro Tools' 2025 Innovation Awards in the Tool Bags and Storage category, we feel justified in reading a little into the name of the Medium SlotBox Organizer. It's currently the largest box in the category, so you'd expect it to be called Big SlotBox Organizer. Perhaps in the future, the two modular drawers will get a few larger siblings.
As for what the currently available organizers look like, the low-profile one is just two inches tall, but the included dividers make it a good choice for storing bits and small tools. The medium organizer is twice as tall and could reasonably be used to store some tools. Both organizers can also be stored on Ryobi Link Rails. If you want to use the SlotBox Receiver and Organizers as they were intended, the most cost-effective solution is to buy the kit with a Receiver, two Low-Profile Organizers, and a Medium Organizer, all available for under $75.
Reversible S Hook
Not every product is going to be compatible with the Ryobi Link — it's the nature of a proprietary modular system. Many Ryobi power tools are not meant to be hung from a Link Rail or toolbox, to say nothing of hand tools. You won't be surprised to know that there is no official Ryobi Link rake. You might have already resigned yourself to storing these tools somewhere else, probably resting against a wall, but it doesn't have to be like this; not when the Ryobi Link Reversible S Hook exists, available for $11.98.
Sure, a hook doesn't sound exciting, and the price tag of $11.98 is a little steep, but it does look very useful indeed. As we said before, some stuff isn't going to fit in Ryobi's weird octagonal system, but with the Link Double Hook, the Large Power Tool Hook, and now the Reversible S Hook, you can fit kind of anything on there. A rake? Sure, that's what it's made for. What about an edger or a telescoping power scrubber? According to some users, these work great with the S Hook, and the same should go with most Ryobi telescoping tools; actually, they don't even have to be Ryobi. That's the power of using literally just an S hook.
Quick-Hang Strap Hook
Another recent addition to the Ryobi Link lineup, the Link Strap Hook is a lot more than just a strap. It can be attached to a Ryobi Link Rail and other Link accessories with the Link Connector, but it can also grab onto belts and tool bags via the belt clip, or hung to just about anything that's thin enough with the included wire hook. It even has a keyhole to hang on a nail on the wall.
Why is this exciting? First, unlike the S Hook and some other Link accessories, it's extremely adaptable. It will make your Link Rail more versatile, but it will also help if you carry stuff along with you. Second, it's another way to attach your non-Ryobi tools to the Ryobi Link system. The product page says it's ideal for wires, tape, and rope, but you could just as well use it with a large power tool that doesn't fit on the Link Power Tool Hook, as long as it's not heavier than the Strap Hook's capacity of 15 pounds. Why, some users even used it to hold their bicycles, though they're probably not talking about a heavy e-bike like those built for rough terrain.
Stainless Steel Tumbler
Ryobi's Stainless Steel Tumbler is compatible with Link rails while also having a carabiner. It has a leak-proof, insulated design, and holds up to 20 ounces of liquids. The whole thing is dishwasher safe, and can be disassembled almost completely for deeper cleaning, which is really important — tumblers and water bottles can get really gross.
Alright, maybe the Ryobi Tumbler isn't exactly exciting, but tumblers are legitimately great for bringing water (or coffee, or tea) with you wherever you go. Unlike classic canteens and steel water bottles, they're really easy to clean, and if you haven't been using one of these in a while, you'll be surprised by how good the insulation is these days. Ryobi doesn't go into specifics, and we can't go off of user reviews (at the time of writing, the product isn't out yet), but assuming it's like other insulated tumblers at this price point, it will keep water cool for a dozen hours or more.
If you spend a lot of time away from home, and you don't have a tumbler (and you aren't married to your water bottle), you should really try one. And, if you want to try one and already have a lot of Ryobi stuff, you might as well get the only tumbler that's compatible with your Link Rail.