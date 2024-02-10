5 Electric Bikes Built For Rough Terrain

With electric bikes, not to be confused with electric motorcycles, steadily becoming a staple on the highway, it is no surprise that they have also entered the offroad market with stellar results. The offroad e-bike can be considered a jack of all trades but a master of none due to its highly specific design. An e-bike built for rough terrain is heavier due to the tougher build, making it somewhat unwieldy on the highway. That said, a top-tier offroad e-bike is second to none when conquering rough terrain.

These bicycles are infused with modern technology to elevate their performance in rough road conditions. It features a significantly more durable build, enhanced dual suspension, and an electric motor to make climbing steep inclines a breeze. Basically, an e-bike goes well beyond the proverbial limit of a normal bicycle. To help put you on the right track, pun intended, SlashGear has compiled a list of the top five offroad e-bikes on the market for all the outdoor thrill seekers out there. Taking into consideration various factors, these five offroad e-bikes truly excel in delivering their intended objectives.