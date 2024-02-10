5 Electric Bikes Built For Rough Terrain
With electric bikes, not to be confused with electric motorcycles, steadily becoming a staple on the highway, it is no surprise that they have also entered the offroad market with stellar results. The offroad e-bike can be considered a jack of all trades but a master of none due to its highly specific design. An e-bike built for rough terrain is heavier due to the tougher build, making it somewhat unwieldy on the highway. That said, a top-tier offroad e-bike is second to none when conquering rough terrain.
These bicycles are infused with modern technology to elevate their performance in rough road conditions. It features a significantly more durable build, enhanced dual suspension, and an electric motor to make climbing steep inclines a breeze. Basically, an e-bike goes well beyond the proverbial limit of a normal bicycle. To help put you on the right track, pun intended, SlashGear has compiled a list of the top five offroad e-bikes on the market for all the outdoor thrill seekers out there. Taking into consideration various factors, these five offroad e-bikes truly excel in delivering their intended objectives.
Ancheer Electric Mountain Bike
Ancheer is a budget-friendly e-bike brand and a decent option for entry-level riders. The lightweight aluminum frame offsets the usual weight issues levied on electric bicycles, while the 500W electric motor provides enough kick to allow the rider to hit a cruise speed of around 20 mph. Additionally, the 48V 7.8Ah battery displays commendable power management efficiency and can operate for a total of 40 miles per full charge.
As for features, this affordable offroad e-bike comes with a 21-speed gear setup along with six levels of power per charge. The Ancheer e-bike utilizes a pair of 26-inch tires designed for rough terrain. It also has an LCD screen that will display helpful information regarding specific stats. Safety-wise, the Ancheer Electric Mountain Bike comes equipped with a dual-disc brake setup and weighs 265 lbs. weight limit capacity. This is a good starting point for beginners thanks to its user-friendly build and solid specifications. That said, the smaller design might prove to be an issue for taller riders.
Velotric Nomad 1
In terms of terrain versatility, the Velotric Nomad 1 is undeniably on the upper tier of the list with its ability to handle both offroad (dirt, sand, and snow) and urban riding with impressive performance and handling on both accounts. At a glance, the first noticeable aspect of the Nomad is its chunky build. The hefty 73 lbs. weight is unavoidable for it to achieve its all-terrain claim as it is designed to handle every rough terrain you might encounter.
Fortunately, the heavy build is offset by the 750W 75 Nm rear motor powered by a cutting-edge 691Wh battery that significantly extends riding time without compromising the e-bike's performance. Depending on the terrain and weight, the Velotric Nomad 1 can run via its electric motor for up to a maximum of 55 miles per full charge.
Along with the solid electric motor and battery are the reliable hydraulic disc brakes and 8-speed rear gear system. The Nomad 1 features 26 x 4-inch tires combined with a 40 mm fork, which helps dampen the shocks from riding over rough terrain. One particular critique of the Nomad 1 is its rather inaccurate battery gauge, which does not provide riders with a 1:1 estimate of its remaining battery life. With a relatively affordable price tag attached and a more well-rounded performance, the Velotric Nomad 1 is a good electric e-bike for both rough and urban terrain.
Ride1Up Prodigy XC
Another all-terrain electric bicycle that brings a lot to the proverbial table in terms of offroad and paved road capability. The Ride1Up Prodigy XC combines decent power, handling, and rough terrain adaptability without compensating for it with the added weight that offroad e-bikes are known for. The Prodigy XC has a total weight of 50 lbs., a notable feat achieved by meticulously balancing out all other elements to keep it as close to peak performance as possible.
The Ride1Up Prodigy XC utilizes a Brose TF Sprinter 90Nm 250W mid-drive motor equipped with the Phylion BN21 504 Wh 36V battery to provide a proficient range of up to 50 miles without encumbering the overall build. The handling maintains smooth performance thanks to the 9-speed gear system, and the hydraulic disc brakes seal the well-roundedness of this all-terrain e-bike. Additionally, the 2.4-inch tires with air forks keep the Prodigy XC maneuverable on both rough terrain and urbanized roads. Ride1Up focuses on retaining a more traditional design with the Prodigy XC as it encourages riders to pedal more while having the motor strictly as an assistive feature.
Specialized Turbo Tero X 4.0
The first thing you will notice about the Specialized Turbo Tero X 4.0 is its mullet-style bike design, which incorporates bigger front wheels with a slightly smaller rear wheel. This type of bike design is often considered ideal for riding through uneven terrain. True to its moniker, this electric bike is specially designed for rough road situations, which is evident with its use of a full-suspension setup.
For its premium price tag, the Tero X 4.0 is equipped with a 250W nominal 50Nm torque motor, which is enough to conquer steep trails, but you do expect something more mind-blowing. Still, the 530 Wh battery is more than enough to compensate for its maximum range of 68 miles on a single full charge. Additional notable features are its 12-speed drivetrain system and 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, which ensure reliable stopping capability at the drop of a hat.
All in all, the Turbo Tero X 4.0 delivers everything you want in a reliable offroad e-bike that also provides excellent versatility. If you have the budget, this is a good choice if you are in the market for an electric bike that is an all-in-one package deal.
Cyrusher Ranger
Although it might be a bit too loud in terms of aesthetics, the Cyrusher Ranger is undeniably a beastly offroad electric bike designed for rugged terrain. Due to the specific build and features found in the Cyrusher Ranger that covers both Class 2 and Class 3 electric bicycles, it is not ideal for riders simply looking for a casual riding experience.
The Cyrusher Ranger is almost teetering on the edge of being categorized as a full-blown motorcycle, which gives you a good idea of what to expect with its performance. Equipped with a 750W motor and a 52V, 20Ah battery, riders can expect cruising speeds reaching a maximum of 28 mph with ease, making this one of the faster e-bikes around. Despite the 74 lbs. weight of the Cyrusher, it manages to retain top-notch control and stability thanks in part to the front and rear frame shock coupled with high-traction 26 x 4-inch fat tires. To further improve handling, this electric bike also comes with a dual-caliper hydraulic disc brake and a 9-speed gear system.
In addition, the Cyrusher Ranger features an LCD with a USB port for charging gadgets you will be bringing outdoors, such as smartphones or a GPS device. With a weight limit capacity of 330 lbs., the Cyrusher is a hulking offroad bike designed especially for tackling rough outdoor trails with ease.