How Is An Electric Bike Different From An Electric Motorcycle?

An electric bicycle is typically a conventional bike with a built-in electric motor and battery for pedal-free riding. Electric bicycles could still function like a standard non-electrified bike, but the battery and motor could assist the rider with zero-emissions, pedal-free riding.

Conversely, an electric motorcycle is more substantial and has a larger frame than an e-bicycle. It's closer to an ordinary gas-powered motorcycle, just without an engine and gearbox. Instead, it has a battery and electric motor like an e-bicycle, but it has larger components that deliver more power and speed.

Electric bicycles typically have a maximum speed of about 30 mph, while e-motorcycles can scoot to triple-digit speeds like their gasoline counterparts. The Zero SR/F and SR/S have a 124 mph top speed, while others like the Energica Ego+ RS and Damon HyperSport Premier could reach 150 and 200 mph, respectively. Electric motorcycles also have bigger batteries that deliver more all-electric range than an e-bicycle.

Mariana Serdynska/Shutterstock

Moreover, e-bikes are lighter than electric motorcycles, theoretically have lower-maintenance, and are easier to repair. Electric bikes are mainly for casual riders, hobbyists, exercise buffs, and shorter commutes. On the other hand, an electric motorcycle is suitable for high-speed riding over longer distances.

Finally, e-bikes are more affordable and cost anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500, while e-motorcycles start at about $7,000-$30,000, with some high-performance models reaching upwards of $100,000. Furthermore, unlike electric motorcycles, most countries classify e-bikes as ordinary bicycles and require no license to operate.