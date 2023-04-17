How Fast Are Zero Motorcycles?

Since electric vehicles have taken hold of the automotive industry, performance has been a significant part of the discussion, and for good reason. Electric motors and high-output batteries make delivering powerful acceleration and top-speed performance easy. One of the biggest hurdles for electrification in the U.S. has been breaking into the motorcycle industry in a significant way.

While Harley-Davidson has shown some impressive electric motorcycles with its troubled Livewire division, Zero Motorcycles put down a lot of the groundwork for the success of high-performance electric motorcycles by delivering some of the first sporty electric motorcycles with good range and fast charging tech. The Zero SR platform is the company's flagship road offering, featuring the naked SR/F street fighter and the fairing-clad SR/S sport bike.

Both the SR/F and SR/S deliver the same 110 hp and 140 ft-lbs of torque from their Z-Force 75-10 permanent magnet AC motors, with the only difference between the two models being the increased aerodynamics of the SR/S.