Full Specs For Harley-Davidson's LiveWire S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle Revealed, Including Range

Ahead of its highly-anticipated marker debut, Harley-Davidson revealed specifications of the LiveWire S2 Del Mark two-wheeler, its most affordable electric ride to date. The 84 kW unit fitted inside the bike can generate 194 ft-lb of torque, allowing the bike to go from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds. The top speed of 103 mph isn't too shabby either for an electric ride for its value.

Carrying a sticker price of $15,999, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar comes outfitted with a dual-level charging system. The L1 requires the supplied charging cord, but takes over eight hours to fill an empty tank. The Level 2 charging, which is compatible with public outlets, will take just 142 minutes to fully charge a depleted battery.

The company is touting a city range of 113 miles on a single charge, but if you're cruising at half the bike's top speed on a highway, the battery will last anywhere between 70 and 86 miles. Infotainment needs are handled by a 4-inch display that supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The LiveWire S2 Del Mar offers four ride models — sport, road, range, and rain— but there's also a custom mode for the rider to adjust power delivery and throttle among other metrics. Suspension and handling are taken care of by Showa Fully Adjustable front fork and Showa's Free Piston Monoshock rear shock.