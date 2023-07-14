Full Specs For Harley-Davidson's LiveWire S2 Del Mar Electric Motorcycle Revealed, Including Range
Ahead of its highly-anticipated marker debut, Harley-Davidson revealed specifications of the LiveWire S2 Del Mark two-wheeler, its most affordable electric ride to date. The 84 kW unit fitted inside the bike can generate 194 ft-lb of torque, allowing the bike to go from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds. The top speed of 103 mph isn't too shabby either for an electric ride for its value.
Carrying a sticker price of $15,999, the LiveWire S2 Del Mar comes outfitted with a dual-level charging system. The L1 requires the supplied charging cord, but takes over eight hours to fill an empty tank. The Level 2 charging, which is compatible with public outlets, will take just 142 minutes to fully charge a depleted battery.
The company is touting a city range of 113 miles on a single charge, but if you're cruising at half the bike's top speed on a highway, the battery will last anywhere between 70 and 86 miles. Infotainment needs are handled by a 4-inch display that supports Bluetooth connectivity.
The LiveWire S2 Del Mar offers four ride models — sport, road, range, and rain— but there's also a custom mode for the rider to adjust power delivery and throttle among other metrics. Suspension and handling are taken care of by Showa Fully Adjustable front fork and Showa's Free Piston Monoshock rear shock.
Smart and affordable Harley experience
It's also the first bike from the LiveWire division that can add more features down the road using the over-the-air (OTA) software update route. The production model already offers tricks like mobile app pairing, horn and light controls, and event detection. The companion app offers conveniences like weather information, navigation assistance, ride history, user manual, and a wallet system to save driving license and insurance documents.
This "performance-oriented" low-rider offers a seat height of 30.9-inches, while ground clearance stands at 6.5-inches. LiveWire armed the S2 Del Mar with custom 19-inch Dunlop DT-1 tires, while braking duties are assigned to Brembo Caliper units in 4-piston and 1-piston configurations for the front and r ear respectively.
Safety systems on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar include a drag torque slip control system as well as cornering enhanced traction control (C-TCS) and antilock braking (C-ABS) systems. It will be available in three colors — asphalt black, nightfall blue, and nimbus grey — and is already up for reservations from LiveWire's official website with a $100 deposit in tow. If you are looking for better specs, the LiveWire One offers 146 miles of city range, quicker DC fast charging, and more aggressive looks for $22,799 a pop.