8 Handy Telescoping Tools You Can Get From Ryobi

We like to distinguish between power tools and manual tools by calling the latter "hand tools", but in reality, most tools of every kind are handheld. Of course they are: we use our hands for everything — why would that change when the action goes from rotating a hand drill to pressing a button on a battery-powered one? But while manual screwdrivers aren't going to disappear any time soon (in fact, your screwdriver handle might be more useful than you realize), manual pole saws that are almost as expensive as electric ones are unlikely to gain popularity in the future, and other kinds of telescoping power tools don't even have a manual equivalent.

There are a lot of power tool brands that will have you rethink your hand tool setup, but if you want to make the switch a little easier on your wallet, Ryobi might be the way to go, at least for telescoping tools. By "telescoping tool", we mean any tool mounted on a pole that can be made longer or shorter, usually by manipulating the tool itself and potentially by adding or removing sections of the pole. The company doesn't make a lot of these — by our count, there are just eight of them — but you'll find that every common telescoping tool is represented in their inventory. If you're here for power scrubbers or pole saws, then you'll have quite a bit of choice, too.