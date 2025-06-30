8 Handy Telescoping Tools You Can Get From Ryobi
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We like to distinguish between power tools and manual tools by calling the latter "hand tools", but in reality, most tools of every kind are handheld. Of course they are: we use our hands for everything — why would that change when the action goes from rotating a hand drill to pressing a button on a battery-powered one? But while manual screwdrivers aren't going to disappear any time soon (in fact, your screwdriver handle might be more useful than you realize), manual pole saws that are almost as expensive as electric ones are unlikely to gain popularity in the future, and other kinds of telescoping power tools don't even have a manual equivalent.
There are a lot of power tool brands that will have you rethink your hand tool setup, but if you want to make the switch a little easier on your wallet, Ryobi might be the way to go, at least for telescoping tools. By "telescoping tool", we mean any tool mounted on a pole that can be made longer or shorter, usually by manipulating the tool itself and potentially by adding or removing sections of the pole. The company doesn't make a lot of these — by our count, there are just eight of them — but you'll find that every common telescoping tool is represented in their inventory. If you're here for power scrubbers or pole saws, then you'll have quite a bit of choice, too.
18V One+ Telescoping Power Scrubber
Owners say that Ryobi power scrubbers are totally worth it. For instance, the 18V One+ Telescoping Power Scrubber is the brand's middle-of-the-road model, even if the $114.99 price suggests otherwise. Things look a little brighter if you buy the kit with scrubber, battery, and charger included, which comes in at $149.00. The battery is a simple 18V/2Ah Ryobi, but the standalone and charger version would still set you back $89.00, or a little less if you catch it on one of its frequent sales.
Price aside, this is a powerful and flexible tool. It might or might not be "the industry's most powerful handheld scrubber", as the brand suggests (it's hard to confirm this claim given how little information Ryobi gives us), but users seem satisfied by its strength and runtime. Speed, on the other hand, has user reviews divided, as many wish there were a high-speed mode. Many also report that the power-on button must be pressed continuously while the machine is in use. According to Ryobi, this tool comes with a lock-on power button. However, the sheer number of owners who reported this problem at many different stores seems to contradict them. It seems like the lock-on is either hard to use or doesn't always work as intended.
18V One+ 1/6 HP Telescoping Pole Pump
The 18V One+ 1/6 HP Telescoping Pole Pump is a cordless water pump with a telescopic pole. The pole, which extends up to 3.5 feet, makes it easier to use this tool even in awkward positions. The telescopic pole draws water and a plastic hose near the tool's head pushes it away. This isn't the only water pump made by the brand, and while the Telescoping Pole Pump and the Submergible Pump are different, what matters most is how you're going to use them. The 18V One+ 1/6 HP Telescoping Pole Pump includes many adaptors, like a sediment strainer and a mud filter, which allow it to drain mud and wet terrain.
The bare tool version of the 18V One+ 1/6 HP Telescoping Pole Pump is currently sold for $159.00, while the kit with a battery and charger is almost $100 more. Other kits, like the 18V One+ Telescoping Power Scrubber, tend to place the same 2Ah battery and basic charger at a premium of about $30 over the version with the tool alone. With that much money, you could almost buy another Ryobi 18V tool kit that includes a battery, and you might even end up with a bigger battery. Talking about the battery, an 18V/2Ah one doesn't hold enough power for most tools in this line, but according to the product's page on Home Depot's website, it's enough to move 315 gallons of liquid. At 15 gallons per minute, this tool should be able to remain active for about 26 minutes on a single charge.
18V One+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber
The 18V One+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber is quite similar to the one we saw before, but with the major difference of being equipped with a soap dispenser. Why, then, talk about the same tool twice? It's simple: you can't buy the soap dispenser separately and mount it on your regular telescoping power scrubber. The "soap and water dispensing technology" is exclusive to this tool. But while this product is usually some $50 more expensive than the lowly soap-less version, Amazon seems to sell them for about the same price of 110-ish dollars. Why would anyone buy the cheaper tool for the same price as the more expensive one?
Try as we might, we couldn't find one thing the standard scrubber does better than the one with a soap dispenser, because they're basically the same tool. If you're in for a tool like this and the 18V One+ Soap Dispensing Telescoping Scrubber is still the same price as the other, we recommend you pick this one. It's just a better product for the same price as the original, but it's also the kind of Ryobi product most other tool brands don't make. And it can do a lot more than some light scrubbing, as is also true of the original, thanks to the interchangeable Hex Shank and Triangle Connector accessories. While they seem to follow a proprietary Ryobi format, the accessories are dynamic and versatile, namelyt the 11-Piece Scrubber Accessory Kit, which comes with a bristle and an adaptor for sponges and pads.
18 Feet Pressure Washer Telescoping Extension Pole
The 18 Feet Pressure Washer Telescoping Extension Pole can be attached to most pressure washers. According to Ryobi, this tool should be compatible with electric and gas-powered pressure washers up to 4,200 PSI, which includes the popular Ryobi 3,400 PSI Gas Pressure Washer and the 1,800 PSI Electric one from the same brand.
This Ryobi pressure washer extension pole goes up to 18 feet, enough to reach halfway to the second story of a house. Of course, the higher you go, the harder it will be to control this tool, but users seem nonetheless satisfied. Some even go as far as to say this product works better than the alternatives offered by more premium (and more expensive) brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt. There's a reason why Ryobi is usually so cheap, with its many products under $20 that are worth buying. This extension pole often goes for about $170, at least in most places that aren't Amazon, and it's an attachment for a separate tool that costs about $99. It's no surprise that many consider this one of Ryobi's finest.
USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber
Yet another telescoping power scrubber, what makes this one different is that it belongs to the cheaper, less powerful, and usually lightweight USB Lithium battery system. That doesn't mean the USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber is underpowered, though. We don't have hard data measuring the efficiency of the motor, but the few users who reviewed this product seem to adore it, though most only talk about using it to clean the shower or a car. Will the miniscule USB-charged battery hold enough charge to clean your whole house? Chances aren't high. However, unlike the 18V Ryobi batteries, the USB Lithium ones are quite cheap, coming in at less than $60 for a pack of the larger 3Ah ones.
Just get a few USB-Lithium batteries, put them in a Ryobi multi-port charger, and you'll have enough power to clean many cars and showers, and maybe even more. However, if the USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber is so beloved, why does it have so few reviews? It's because this is one of the most recent of Ryobi's new power tools of 2025, which also explains why it's still unavailable on many major retailers' stores, including some of the best places to buy Ryobi tools online, like Home Depot and Amazon. That isn't to say it won't appear on those digital shelves eventually. If nothing else, it will find its way on Amazon through third-party sellers, like many power tools do.
40V 18-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer
It might not say so on the cover, but the 40V 18-Inch Pole Hedge Trimmer does indeed come with a telescoping pole. Of course it does: the length it can reach is one of its main advantages over cheaper alternatives from the same brand, like the 40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit. That, and the pivoting head that can be locked at four distinct positions. Of course, the same goes for most major cordless hedge trimmer brands, which also offer some telescoping tools to go with their handheld solutions. Why pick a Ryobi over those? The first and best reason, of course, is if you already have some 18V Ryobi batteries. That would save you about $70, as that is the price difference between the lone tool and the version that comes with those necessities.
2Ah might not sound like a lot of energy for a tool like this, and indeed, those with a large garden might be better served by a larger battery, but keep in mind that this is a 40V tool. Ryobi's 40V/2Ah batteries hold a lot more charge than the 18V/2Ah ones, $70 for one of those batteries plus a charger isn't a bad price at all. Another good reason to pick Ryobi's telescoping hedge trimmer over the alternatives is that it has been widely used. On Home Depot alone, the bare tool and kit combined have about 5,000 reviews, and maintains an average of 4.5 stars out of five. The extendable pole, the subject of this article, is quite generous, reaching up to 8 feet, while the hedger head hosts a dual-action blade that is 18 inches long.
40V 10-Inch Pole Saw
Like any good pole saw, this Ryobi tool has an extendable pole that can reach almost 10 feet in the air. Ryobi doesn't call this tool "telescopic", but it reaches quite a bit higher than the brand's many telescoping power scrubbers do. The 40V 10-inch Pole Saw is also a lot more powerful than those home cleaning tools, thanks to its 40V motor and the big 40V batteries it runs on. That said, you might be fine with some of the smallest batteries in the line, including the 40V/2Ah one included in the 40V 10-Inch Pole Saw kit. According to Ryobi, the 2Ah battery is enough to power the tool for about 70 cuts, though we don't have any information on what kind of cuts those are.
While Ryobi claims that this tool, unlike its gas equivalents, has "no maintenance, no hassle", it does require regular oiling on the bar and chain of the chainsaw head, as the product page clearly states. If you're looking for a simpler oil-free design and don't care much for pure power, the One+ 18V 8-Inch Pole Saw reaches just as high as its 40V counterpart, about 9.5 feet, and has a chainsaw bar 8 inches long, almost as much as the other tool. All this for the price of $129.00, $20 less than the 40V version. There's a reason why Ryobi ranks so high in the list of the best major pole saw brands, and there's still has one of those telescoping tools in Ryobi's arsenal we have yet to introduce.
8-Inch 6 Amp Corded Pole Saw
A pole saw isn't the kind of tool that most users are going to buy corded — after all, aren't you going to use it in your yard or garden? Still, if you have the means to use one comfortably, and you want to avoid dealing with expensive and finicky batteries, the 8-Inch 6 Amp Corded Pole Saw can save you a few dollars while being possibly even more powerful than the 40V battery-powered alternative from the same brand. Unlike many other power tool brands, Ryobi still makes some corded power tools that are worth the extra hassle. A yard tool like a pole saw might not be part of this list for many users, but this unconventional choice comes with some benefits.
The more evident advantage, as we said before, is price: this corded tool costs just $129.00, as much as the One+ 18V Pole Saw and less than the 40V version. In reality, this tool is much cheaper than either cordless version, since those run on expensive batteries not included in the price. The cheapest cordless pole saw with the cheapest battery comes in at $159.00, and it's only capable of 16 cuts on a single charge. Meanwhile, the corded pole saw will keep running for as long as it's plugged into an outlet. While it's not a completely oil-free system like the 18V pole saw, Ryobi says it has an "automatic oiler" that makes maintenance operations easier.