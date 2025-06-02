Ryobi Pole Pump Vs. Submersible Pump: How Do These Two Water Transfer Tools Differ?

Ryobi's tool lineup spans a wide range of segments, from home landscaping essentials to automotive tools. With such a broad array of tools on offer, it's inevitable that a few of them might seem to overlap on first impressions. Take, for example, the brand's 18V One+ Telescoping Pole Pump, which retails, in tool-only form, for $159. It's designed to pump water from a variety of sources, and runs using the brand's well-known 18V One+ interchangeable battery packs. It seems pretty similar to the 18V One+ Submersible Water Transfer Pump, at least at a glance. The latter tool is also very similarly priced, retailing for $165.17 as a standalone tool.

Although they both ostensibly do the same job — transfer water from one place to another — there are a few key differences between them. Working out which one is best for you will mean taking a closer look at the similarities and differences between each. First, let's break down the similarities: Both use 18V One+ battery packs, and both can be bought either as standalone tools or in kit form with a battery and charger.

Buying the kit is a good way to dip a toe into the Ryobi cordless tools ecosystem if you're new to the brand, but if you already have a Ryobi 18V One+ or 18V One+ HP battery in your arsenal, the standalone tool might be better value for money. Both tools also feature a motor with a 1/6 horsepower output, although that results in different pumping capacities.

