12 Ryobi Products That May Come In Handy When Dealing With Flooded Rooms In Your Home
The joys of homeownership are varied and abundant. The ability to roll out your tool collection and make incredibly personalized renovations to the place you call home is a big reason that many people ultimately strive to own their own house or apartment. Big-name brands make a wide collection of popular tools for DIY projects, giving homeowners inspiration as they seek improvements that benefit their lifestyle and home.
But the benefits also carry their own drawbacks. For anyone living in a flood-prone area, homeownership also means the responsibility of dealing with the aftermath of a rising tide or torrential downpour. Fortunately, lots of tools can be leveraged to handle these repair necessities, too. The Ryobi catalog of tools and accessories is quite deep, and many are aimed directly at repair works after this type of misfortune befalls your home. Even a few tools in Ryobi's discontinued range like the 18V ONE+ Hybrid Surface Dryer would come in handy in the event of a flooded room. Homeowners will naturally have to look to the brand's current range, but within that catalog, there are plenty of solutions. These are some of Ryobi's best options for handling standing water and the damage it can leave behind.
18V ONE 20 GPM Submersible Water Transfer Pump
The first thing you need to do when dealing with floodwaters is reduce the flooding. No matter how your home has flooded or where the water is contained, you'll need to evaluate the extent of the damage and work quickly to move the water out of the space. A submersible water transfer pump should be your first port of call. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 20 GPM Submersible Water Transfer Pump delivers significant relief from standing water in a place it shouldn't be found. The 1/6 horsepower motor moves water at 20 gallons per minute, and with a 23-foot head height, it can lift floodwaters a significant distance. This allows the pump to be used in basements and other low areas that need to evacuate water up a floor to ground level.
The pump features runtime sensor options that turn the device off after five, 10, or 15 minutes of continuous use, or once water is no longer detected in the target area. It can drain water to 1-1/6-inch, leaving just a small amount of cleanup remaining once the pump has finished its duties. The pump is powered by Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery system and features an enclosed battery case with a 15-foot tether to protect the power supply from contact with the water to be pumped.
18V ONE HP Transfer Pump Kit
Another pump to consider from Ryobi, the 18V ONE+ HP Transfer Pump moves water with less speed but greater lifting capability. The pump features a 1/4 horsepower motor (so more potent than the submersible option) that features a 54-foot head height and a 17-foot lift height. Because the pump doesn't sit in the liquid to be moved, the task isn't quite the same, but with the use of an intake hose rather than setting down the pump itself, the transfer pump allows all but the last 1/16-inch of water to be removed from a target area. This pump also features three-speed settings, ramping up to the full 10 gallons per minute.
The reality is that more than one pump may be necessary when dealing with significant flooding in your home. You might have a room filled with water, requiring hundreds or even thousands of gallons of liquid to be moved out of the space (the average four-person hot tub houses about 200 gallons and a bathtub roughly 40, for comparison's sake). The more pump capacity you can muster, the faster you can get working on all the rest of the restoration tasks that come after the water has been cleared away. This is a solid addition to your arsenal.
18V ONE Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
Once you've removed the standing water, the next phase of the project begins: deciding what can be salvaged and what needs replacing. Cloth and fabric items sit on the fence of this decision-making process. Some fabric goods can be cleaned up while others might soak up the liquid and be totally ruined by floodwaters. For anything salvageable, the first step is thorough cleaning. Even if you're going to gut the space and start from scratch, a good vacuuming is necessary to clear away any leftover debris.
However, you can't use any old vacuum system to clean up flood damage. A wet/dry vacuum is essential here because it won't get clogged up or bogged down by soiled debris and moisture. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bucket Top Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit is a great choice. Rather than investing in a hefty vacuum, the bucket top kit allows you to place the topper onto just about any 5-gallon bucket you have lying around — or a larger container with the same opening dimensions at the top — and get straight into cleaning. The system fits snugly onto a bucket and includes a filter bag. The vacuum kit is compatible with Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system batteries and is ultra-portable, weighing just 4.25 pounds. It fits most 1-1/4-inch hose accessories and features a crevice tool and swiveling connections for extreme versatility. The vacuum handles sopping wet debris, letting you start stripping back the room as soon as your pumps are done.
18V ONE AirStrike 16 Gauge Finish Nailer
A finish nailer should be high on any renovator's list of must-have tools when dealing with the aftermath of a flooding incident (in comparison to a brad nailer that offers a little less versatility). Water damage affects different parts of a room in unique ways. You'll almost certainly need to pull up carpeting and unprotected hardwood floors (although laminates might survive a short bath, and vinyl is potentially salvageable, as is tile that hasn't seen anything hard drop and chip its surfaces). Similar problems come into play along the walls. You'll potentially be chopping away sections of drywall and perhaps even replacing wiring and socket faces, not to mention the baseboards that tend to be made of MDF and are among the first elements exposed to water.
Bloating and disfigurement are common among wooden features exposed to water. Replacements are often necessary, and with a finish nailer, securing new detail work in place is incredibly simple. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ AirStrike 16 Gauge Finish Nailer can sink nails up to 2-1/2 inches into hardwoods, making it a good option for both the installation of features like hardwood flooring and softwood trim work (such as MDF baseboard or new cabinet faces). The tool features a depth of drive adjustment lever that doesn't need any additional accessory tools to utilize, and it features a 78% reduction in the nose size compared to its predecessor for easier alignment and faster workflow throughout your restoration project.
USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer
Another excellent tool to keep on hand is a staple gun. Combination stapler/nailers are even better as they allow you to fasten workpieces with a wider range of options. The Ryobi USB Lithium 4-in-1 Craft Stapler/Nailer is a workhorse in this category and a tool that can make significant inroads into the restoration of a room or home that's been affected by floodwaters. The tool is powered by Ryobi's lithium battery pack and rechargeable via an included USB cable for quick, on-the-go power.
It's a great option for stapling material out of the way temporarily or reupholstering chairs and other items that may have seen some damage but can be upcycled or salvaged with a little know-how (something that car owners often pick up when repairing seat tears, for instance). A stapler that transitions into a brad nailer is a versatile tool that can also be used in the installation of new insulation. If your walls have been badly damaged and new insulating material is required, this tool is a go-to solution for tacking in new heat-holding material behind the drywall faces.
USB Lithium Power Scrubber
After you've started the cleanup process, you may find that there's lots to scrub in order to return certain parts of the room to their former glory. Indeed, not all damage that comes from a flooded home requires a total replacement, and some metal and other fixtures can instead be cleaned up to restore their functionality. The USB Lithium Power Scrubber from Ryobi is a great option when it comes to these parts of the job.
The tool is a compact scrubbing solution that offers a 300 rpm spin speed on the brush head. The medium bristle pad that comes with the tool is great for restoring the sheen and cleanliness that you're used to on tile, granite, and fiberglass surfaces, for starters. This makes it a great solution for cleaning away signs of the flood in bathrooms and kitchens, as well as other parts of the home that might be best served by a major cleanup. The tool also features an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing it to be submerged while you work. The result is a potent scrubber that can be used to begin the job of returning your home to normal, perhaps even as you find yourself in the pump-out phase.
1,800-Watt Portable Power Station
Anyone living in an area that's susceptible to flood damage has to contend with the reality that they may lose power at some point during the event. Power outages can last days or even weeks in remote areas or those with highly complex power grid installations. There's no guarantee that you'll be able to rely on power in your home as you begin cleaning up and getting back on track. It's also possible that flood damage has inhibited your home's ability to safely and reliably deliver electricity to your tools and appliances, even if the power is still on.
This means that people in flood-risk areas will want to invest in a reliable backup power source. The Ryobi 1,800-Watt Portable Power Station is a solid choice in this arena. The backup power supply can run a full-size refrigerator for up to 18 hours or a 32-inch LED TV for 30 hours. It's therefore a solid choice for routine backup power in case of emergency. But the tool is also perfect for those needing reliable, non-grid power to support battery recharges or corded power tools and light solutions when tackling the early or middle stages of a flood repair in the home. With this tool in your arsenal, you won't be constrained by what's available through the wall socket and can get right to work on your repairs. This is particularly important for restoring rooms after a flood since the longer you leave water to sit, the more damage it ultimately creates.
40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-Inch Air Cannon
A power tool that's all about cooling, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-Inch Air Cannon might not seem like a prototypical flood restoration tool. But appearances can be deceiving, and the value of a hugely powerful fan becomes immediately clear once you activate it in a room that's been damaged by floodwaters. The air cannon offers three-speed settings with a max output of 6,300 CFM that Ryobi claims can be felt across distances the size of ball fields and warehouses. While that much air power isn't typically going to be necessary in a gutted room, the air cannon's ability to dial in intense air movement is a welcome addition.
What the tool brings to the table is a fast-drying component. No matter how meticulously you towel dry the cracks and crevices — and even flat surfaces like walls and floors — there's just no way to completely remove the moisture from the room without giving it time to air out. The Ryobi Air Cannon accelerates this process, reducing mustiness and ensuring surfaces dry fully before repairs like drywall or flooring installations. Installing new drywall, flooring, or trim is pointless if surrounding materials still retain moisture from the flood. The 6-inch all-terrain wheels and sturdy frame, alongside a pivoting head that rotates for precise control, offer expansive utility in all kinds of environments, and the tool sits right at home in a moisture-ridden restoration space.
18V ONE SwiftClean Spot Cleaner Kit
As you move along to the finishing touches of your cleanup, it's a good idea to consider a spot cleaning tool. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ SwiftClean Spot Cleaner Kit is an ideal solution for tackling small area cleaning tasks. Your couches and chairs, for instance, may have made it through the worst of the flooding without too much damage, but a bit of TLC is still worthwhile as you work to restore the space to a livable condition. Moisture in the air can condense and leave behind residue and patchy spots on your cushions that don't require replacement but certainly need to be cleaned up.
The spot cleaner utilizes the same 18V ONE+ batteries as the rest of the primary tool lineup, and the vac tool features a spray solution function as well as stain agitator and a powerful suction motor to reduce stains to dust in a hurry. It's a great option for cleaning up other trouble spots too, when the flooding has faded into just a memory. The cleaner can be used on your car seats, as a means of tackling carpet stains, and much more.
18V ONE 360-Degree LED Light
Lighting solutions are a key feature in any storm and flooding restoration. As is the case with corded power tools needing a backup power source, additional lighting elements that don't rely on main power drawn from the wall can be a difference maker in your quest to repair the damage to your home. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 360-Degree LED Light is a fantastic solution in this region of the repair space.
Area lighting is common in just about any DIY tool kit and allows you to continue working on routine DIY projects long into the night when necessary. Spot lighting is critical for work in attics, as well, even if light fixtures have been installed in your home's overhead storage and utility space. When dealing with rapid response fixes, the last thing you'll want to do is fumble around in the dark or have to call off the project because you can't see what you're working on. With Ryobi's 360-degree light, mounting the illumination device overhead delivers complete coverage of the area, and a potent 3,800 lumens of output makes for a brilliant display of lighting that will make any jobsite completely accessible. The four side panels are adjustable, too, meaning you can dial in the exact positions necessary to shine brightly on the parts of the room that need it most. It also features four brightness modes, including a single panel illumination option for jobs that require just a bit of targeted lighting.
18V ONE Storm Kit
The 18V ONE+ Storm Kit from Ryobi features all the essentials you'll need to ride out a storm and get started on the work of fixing the damage once the worst has passed. It features some of the most important tools you'll want to have on hand during hurricane season and is a great starting point when rounding out your emergency preparedness toolkit for natural disasters, too.
The kit includes a 150-watt power source that's perfect for charging small devices and keeping basic appliances working. It features standard plug and USB connections for varied usage depending on your needs. The kit also includes a compact radio so you can stay updated on the latest developments in your area, or perhaps even tune into music stations to keep you entertained as you ride out the worst of the storm or begin the process of restoring your home. There's also an area light, two batteries, and a charger, giving you a well-rounded emergency kit.
18V ONE 1/6 Horsepower Telescoping Pole Pump Kit
A final pump makes the list. The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 1/6 Horsepower Telescoping Pole Pump is a great option for tackling the water removal tasks that come after floodwaters have invaded your home. The telescoping pole function allows you to reach out up to 3.5 feet away to begin the transfer of standing water from anywhere you may find it. The telescoping pole pump includes the same three timer shutoff settings as other Ryobi pumps, as well as an automatic shutoff component that stops the tool when water is no longer detected in the capture environment.
The tool offers up to 26 minutes of runtime on the included 2Ah 18V ONE+ battery and delivers 15 gallons of water per minute transfer speeds with a head height of 24 feet. It also includes a removable mud filter and sediment strainer for use in outdoor environments when necessary, too. It features an LED light as well, giving you the ability to see your workspace better as you tackle the essential job of removing the rest of the standing water from inside your home.