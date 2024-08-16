6 Ryobi Tools You'll Want To Have On Hand For Hurricane Season
Hurricane season is now officially upon us. That may mean periodic thunderstorms, devastating flooding, destructive winds, or depending on where you live, nothing at all. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), tens of millions of U.S. homes are at risk of suffering hurricane-caused damage in 2024. Considering that the size of the average U.S. household was roughly 2.5 in 2023, hurricane season could put vast amounts of Americans at risk of displacement, injury, or even death.
Unfortunately, other than relocating to an area that isn't affected by hurricanes, there's no way to avoid the season. In fact, with our global climate continuing to warm at unprecedented rates, hurricane season is only becoming more deadly and devastating each year. While that's all pretty unsettling, there is a bit of good news. Even if you can't stop or avoid hurricane season, you can take a few precautions to prepare yourself, your loved ones, and your home. Doing so may mitigate the damage your house suffers or help you clean up faster after flooding or severe wind.
Ryobi, one of today's top power tool brands, supplies a large collection of tools and other devices that can help you navigate hurricane season. The company not only sells a large assortment of tools for home landscapers, which can be wildly handy after severe weather, but also supplies everything from generators to flashlights and power banks. We checked out the Ryobi site and found six tools that can help you handle hurricane season. We based our selection on things like product features, price, and reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later.
40V HP Brushless 14-Inch Chainsaw Kit
Fallen trees and branches are a common site in many areas after a hurricane. Depending on where you live, the city or county may handle the cleanup on your local roads and in your neighborhood. However, those crews can quickly become overwhelmed after a bad storm. It may take days for them to get to your area, meaning you might find yourself stranded until a crew can arrive to remove a fallen tree from your road.
If you live in an extremely remote or rural area, the situation could be even worse. The city or county may give less priority to areas with smaller populations, and if you live on an unpaved road or have a long private driveway, you may be left fending for yourself after a severe storm.
Fortunately, you can pick up a Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14-Inch Chainsaw Kit to handle downed tree limbs and other debris with ease. The 40-volt saw features a 14-inch bar that is capable of cutting through tree trunks and branches measuring up to 24-inches in diameter, making it ideal for residential work and light tree felling. The battery supplies up to 128 cuts on a single charge, and Ryobi describes the tool as providing more power than a 37cc gas-powered chainsaw.
It also features an adjustable, automatic oiler mechanism to save time and protect your chain, while the 40-volt battery is compatible with any other 40-volt Ryobi device. The chainsaw costs $259 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 300 customer reviews on the Ryobi site.
40V 300-Watt Power Source
One of the worst and most debilitating side effects of hurricane season is frequent power outages due to extreme weather. It's not uncommon for trees to fall on power lines or for the poles to get knocked over by severe wind. Often, it takes crews days to weeks to turn the power back on in all areas. In the meantime, many residents are forced to do without electricity.
A power outage can result in more than a temporary inconvenience. Not only does a lack of electricity mean no air conditioning during humid days, but it can also mean losing hundreds or thousands of dollars in food if you can't find a way to power your refrigerator, an inability to communicate with friends and family, and even severe health risks for those who rely on things like oxygen systems or wheelchair lifts.
To prepare yourself for hurricane season and random losses of power, you can pick up a Ryobi 40V 300-Watt Power Source to power your small electronic devices. The compact power bank weighs less than 3 pounds and features one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and one 120-volt outlet, allowing you to carry the power bank on the go to fuel various devices or stash it away for emergencies. It also includes an LED light.
The device uses Ryobi's 40-volt batteries and is compatible with all other 40-volt Ryobi products. However, customers must buy the battery separately or use the battery from another one of their 40-volt Ryobi tools. The 300-watt power bank costs $99 and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on nearly 500 customer reviews on the Ryobi site.
18V ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo
Whether they're caused by extreme weather events like a hurricane or a transformer blowing, power outages are frustrating at best and devastating at worst. We've already mentioned a few ways that losing electricity can affect people and their homes. However, we haven't mentioned one of the major consequences: having to do everything in the dark after the sun goes down. You can buy some basic flashlights to help you see, but if you want to do more than just find your way from the bedroom to the bathroom, you may need a little more lighting power.
Luckily, you can pick up a Ryobi 18V ONE+ 3-Tool Light Combo Kit and cover all your bases. The kit includes one 3,000-lumen spotlight that can illuminate objects up to 650 yards away, one 3,000-lumen panel light with 360-degree rotating side panels, and one clamp light capable of 400 lumens of floodlight and 200 lumens of spotlight. Each tool in the kit runs using Ryobi's 18-volt batteries, but no batteries or chargers are included in the set.
Each of the three flashlights includes various features designed to improve utility. For example, the spotlight has a built-in hanging loop, while the clamp light and panel light both allow you to direct the light where you need it most. The kit is ideal for power outages, providing you with a spotlight for moving around, a panel light to illuminate larger areas like the kitchen, and a clamp light for reading or working with your hands. The set costs $208.94 and features an impressive 5 out of 5 stars based on various user reviews on the Ryobi site.
18V ONE+ 350 CFM Blower Kit
Large tree limbs and branches that you have to clear away with a chainsaw aren't the only kinds of debris you're likely to encounter after a hurricane. If the wind is severe enough, there's also a good chance it will leave a huge mess behind. Things like leaves, small twigs, bits from damaged homes and other structures, and general garbage may litter the streets and your lawn. You can bust out a rake and a broom and get to work on the cleanup, or you can invest in a slightly more powerful and efficient tool.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ 350 CFM Blower Kit could be a solid buy for anyone anticipating a rough hurricane season or homeowners in general. With air speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and outputs of 350 cubic feet of air per minute, the 18-volt Ryobi blower delivers enough power to clear light debris after a storm with ease. The tool has a variable speed trigger to help you control the amount of airflow, while a 6.9-pound weight makes it easy to maneuver, even during extended cleanup projects.
The Blower features a key-hole slot for easy storage and is part of the 18-volt Ryobi ONE+ family, meaning you can swap batteries between any of your other 18-volt ONE+ products. The kit includes the blower, one 18-volt battery, and one charger. It costs $129 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 150 customer reviews on Ryobi's site.
18V ONE+ Link 3 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit
In addition to messes outside, hurricanes often cause chaos inside our homes. High winds can knock down trees and break windows, heavy rains can cause severe flooding that makes its way inside, and infrastructures can fail under the weight of a serious storm, leading to burst or backed-up pipes. Mops and towels can only do so much when it comes to cleaning up extreme messes after a storm. Instead of old-fashioned and inefficient tools, you can opt for something with a bit more power, like a solid shop vacuum.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Link 3 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Kit could be worth considering not only for those who live in prime hurricane country, but also for average homeowners and DIYers. Featuring 25% more suction power than the model it replaced, the 18-volt vacuum is ideal for cleaning up liquid spills and various types of solid debris, including dust, wood shavings, and broken glass.
It's compatible with the Ryobi LINK storage system, meaning you can easily mount it to the wall for convenient storage or attach it to your LINK cart for easy transportation. The tool features built-in storage for the included hoses and nozzles, while dual speed settings allow you to customize the vacuum's power.
The Ryobi vacuum uses 18-volt batteries that are compatible with all other 18-volt ONE+ products, and you can purchase and install various filters, including standard, HEPA, and foam filters. The kit includes the vacuum, one 18-volt battery, one battery charger, and various hoses and attachments. It costs $179 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 100 customer reviews on the Ryobi site.
40V 14-Inch Hybrid Air Cannon fan
We've mentioned several things that can go wrong after a hurricane. Depending on the severity of the storm and the type of damage, you may be left without power or dealing with a soggy interior after heavy rain and flooding. Those issues are bothersome for a number of reasons. For one, hurricanes often arrive during summer, when the weather is hot and muggy. If your power goes out and stays out for more than an hour or two, things can get toasty very quickly. On the other hand, if your home floods, it can be extremely difficult to dry everything out, especially if you have carpets.
Fortunately, you can pick up a Ryobi 40V 14-Inch Hybrid Air Cannon to stay cool or help dry out your home after a severe storm. The powerful fan has a 14-inch diameter and is capable of moving up to 2,000 cubic feet of air per minute. It's part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, meaning the fan is quiet despite its power, while three speed settings allow you to customize airflow based on your needs.
The fan features a 225-degree pivoting head, allowing you to direct the air where you need it most, while an included plug adaptor means you can ditch the battery for unlimited cooling if you have access to electricity. The box includes the fan itself and the electrical adaptor, but the 40-volt battery and charger are sold separately. The Ryobi fan costs $169 and features 4.8 out of 5 stars based on numerous user reviews on the Ryobi site.
Why did we choose these tools?
We selected the tools for this list based on a few criteria: price, product features, and customer reviews. First of all, we wanted to find tools that are useful without costing an arm and a leg. Each of the items covered here costs less than $300, and many of them fall below the $200-mark.
Next, we searched for products that provide real benefits to people living in areas affected by hurricanes. Every tool on this list can help people navigate the effects of a hurricane and provide real utility to homeowners or anyone else cleaning up after a storm. Finally, we wanted to highlight products that real people rate highly. Each item on this list has at least 4.7 out of 5 stars based on many customer reviews, and we prioritized products that users described as efficient, powerful, and high quality.
Keep in mind that your needs will differ from the next person's, and you should consider your own situation before making a purchase. Understand the hurricane risks you and your family are up against, and plan accordingly based on your research.