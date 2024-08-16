6 Ryobi Tools You'll Want To Have On Hand For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is now officially upon us. That may mean periodic thunderstorms, devastating flooding, destructive winds, or depending on where you live, nothing at all. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), tens of millions of U.S. homes are at risk of suffering hurricane-caused damage in 2024. Considering that the size of the average U.S. household was roughly 2.5 in 2023, hurricane season could put vast amounts of Americans at risk of displacement, injury, or even death.

Unfortunately, other than relocating to an area that isn't affected by hurricanes, there's no way to avoid the season. In fact, with our global climate continuing to warm at unprecedented rates, hurricane season is only becoming more deadly and devastating each year. While that's all pretty unsettling, there is a bit of good news. Even if you can't stop or avoid hurricane season, you can take a few precautions to prepare yourself, your loved ones, and your home. Doing so may mitigate the damage your house suffers or help you clean up faster after flooding or severe wind.

Ryobi, one of today's top power tool brands, supplies a large collection of tools and other devices that can help you navigate hurricane season. The company not only sells a large assortment of tools for home landscapers, which can be wildly handy after severe weather, but also supplies everything from generators to flashlights and power banks. We checked out the Ryobi site and found six tools that can help you handle hurricane season. We based our selection on things like product features, price, and reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later.

