5 Harbor Freight Pneumatic Tools Under $100 Worth Buying For Your Air Compressor

As it turns out, there's far more to the humble air compressor than filling up soccer balls and getting soft car tires road-ready again. They're also compatible with pneumatic tools, which use compressed air power rather than gas or electricity to get the job done. Stores like Harbor Freight have no shortage of these tools, and while some can get pretty expensive, plenty are easy on the wallet. That's to say some worthwhile options stay below the $100 threshold.

If you're interested in trying out some pneumatic tools from Harbor Freight, there are a few things to know. First and foremost, you should ensure your specific compressor can handle your tools. Certain air tools require specific air compressor sizes to function, otherwise you risk damaging your compressor, the tool, or both. Also, if you don't have one already, you'll want to invest in a good air compressor hose, since tools and tool kits don't tend to come with them. Fortunately, Harbor Freight has plenty for sale at different sizes, shapes, and price points.

With your hose and air compressor, you're ready to unlock their hidden potential. Here are some Harbor Freight pneumatic tools that are both wallet-friendly and dependable, according to those who've bought them.