What Kinds Of Staple Guns Does Harbor Freight Sell & How Much Do They Cost?

Staple guns are versatile tools, and can be extremely handy for folks who work in upholstery and carpeting, as well as those who dabble in roofing, flooring, woodworking, and electrical wiring.

If any of those categories apply to you, a staple gun could seriously raise your workplace game, and if you're in the market, you've probably already considered some of the options that are currently available from Harbor Freight Tools. While there are tools you shouldn't buy from Harbor Freight, the family-owned home improvement outlet boasts a plethora of well-reviewed staple guns from notable brands, some of which are actually owned by Harbor Freight.

That list includes the likes of both Banks and Bauer, who each have staple guns available through Harbor Freight's online outlet. So too do Central Pneumatic and Fasten-Pro, though all of the brands featured in the Harbor Freight store are offering different styles of staple gun. For instance, the Banks offerings are all air-driven stapler/nailer combos that require compressed air to drive their finishings, as does the Central Pneumatic device. Meanwhile, the Bauer stapler is a cordless 4V rechargeable model, with Fasten-Pro offering a mix of corded and unpowered staplers. Not surprisingly, those devices are priced, more or less, based on their general range of usage.