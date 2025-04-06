What Kinds Of Staple Guns Does Harbor Freight Sell & How Much Do They Cost?
Staple guns are versatile tools, and can be extremely handy for folks who work in upholstery and carpeting, as well as those who dabble in roofing, flooring, woodworking, and electrical wiring.
If any of those categories apply to you, a staple gun could seriously raise your workplace game, and if you're in the market, you've probably already considered some of the options that are currently available from Harbor Freight Tools. While there are tools you shouldn't buy from Harbor Freight, the family-owned home improvement outlet boasts a plethora of well-reviewed staple guns from notable brands, some of which are actually owned by Harbor Freight.
That list includes the likes of both Banks and Bauer, who each have staple guns available through Harbor Freight's online outlet. So too do Central Pneumatic and Fasten-Pro, though all of the brands featured in the Harbor Freight store are offering different styles of staple gun. For instance, the Banks offerings are all air-driven stapler/nailer combos that require compressed air to drive their finishings, as does the Central Pneumatic device. Meanwhile, the Bauer stapler is a cordless 4V rechargeable model, with Fasten-Pro offering a mix of corded and unpowered staplers. Not surprisingly, those devices are priced, more or less, based on their general range of usage.
Prices vary for Harbor Freight staple guns
The sticker prices for the staple guns currently available through Harbor Freight range from about $10 on the low end to just under $160 on the high end. So, if you're in need of a staple gun, you can snag one from Harbor Freight without spending too much. The non-powered devices from Fasten-Pro make up most of the low-end staplers, with the company offering a hand-squeezed 3-way Tacker Staple Gun Kit for $9.99, a hand-squeezed Tacking Gun for $11.99, and a Hammer Style Tacker for $14.99. For $23.99, Fasten-Pro also offers a corded trigger-activated 2-in-1 stapler and brad nailer.
If you're looking for a cordless, rechargeable stapler, Bauer's 4V device is relatively well-reviewed with a 4.6 stars out of 5 customer rating, and will only set you back $39.99. Those looking for an air-driven stapler, Central Pneumatic currently has the cheapest offering available, with Harbor Freight currently listing its 18 Gauge, 2-in-1 Air Nailer/Stapler on clearance at just $14.97. So, if you're looking for a bargain basement buy, the Central Pneumatic stapler may be the way to go.
That brings us to the 4 air-driven offerings available from Banks, with the 18 Gauge, 2-in-1 Brad Nailer and Narrow Crown Stapler being the cheapest option at $34.97. Next up the ladder is the 18 Gauge 1/4 in. Crown Air Stapler at 39.99, with the price rapidly rising for the 3-in-1 Brad/Finish Nailer and Crown Stapler at $89.99. The top-of-the-line offering from Banks is the 2-in-1 Flooring Air Nailer/Stapler at $159.99, and if its 4.7 stars out of 5 rating is any indication, it may be well worth the investment.