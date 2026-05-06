5 Home Depot Spring Deals That Are Too Good To Pass Up

Cordless tools can be more convenient than their corded counterparts, but only if you have enough batteries to power them. Most major cordless power tool brands use their own proprietary battery systems, and DeWalt is no different, with its 20V Max and 60V Max battery lines powering its current range of tools.

The 20V Max line is particularly appealing to DIYers and professionals alike, since it features a huge range of job site, lifestyle, and outdoor power tools, but it's rare to find 20V Max batteries for any significant discount. Rare, but certainly not impossible, since Home Depot is offering a two-pack of 20V Max 2Ah batteries at a 41% discount as part of its Spring Deals sale.

From an original retail price of $169, the pack is down to just $99. The batteries feature a straightforward LED charge indicator to help users keep tabs on their remaining charge, and DeWalt says that they can be recharged in as little as 45 minutes. The brand also throws in two years of servicing and a three-year warranty at no added cost. Like all DeWalt 20V Max battery packs, they can be used with any tool within the brand's 20V Max cordless tool line.