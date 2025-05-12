10 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Your Ring Camera

Your home may be your castle, but security measures like building a moat around your house and filling it with alligators are out of the question these days — both because it would cost too much money and most zoning laws would prohibit it. Nevertheless, you can't be too careful when it comes to home security. So how do you protect your home? Recording everyone who comes and goes isn't a bad place to start.

Ring manufactures and sells a popular and well-respected line of home security cameras. Odds are you have seen some of its products, such as the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, just by going for a walk around town. You may even have considered purchasing one. Who wouldn't want to see if the person at their front door really is the pizza delivery guy they claim to be?

However, Ring cameras are far from perfect, and not just because technologically savvy thieves can disable them. If you buy one, you should probably change a few settings to make the device easier to use, improve its energy efficiency, and keep its digital eyes squarely on your property. It's supposed to keep your house safe, not snoop on your neighbors.

Here are 10 settings you should immediately change after you purchase and install your Ring camera.