How Long Does The Battery Last On A Ring Doorbell?

The amount of time before you need to charge your Ring doorbell's battery depends on a host of factors. At the top of the list of culprits for your battery draining faster than you expect is the doorbell's activity levels. As you know, you have a 1,000-activation limit on your battery. This means the busier your doorbell gets, the more often you'd need to recharge it. Enabling all the features of your Ring doorbell is also a surefire way to run down its battery levels. Sure, you likely want to get the most out of the device, but you also have to keep in mind that making it work at its maximum capacity has trade-offs, one of the most noticeable being the rapid battery consumption.

Another reason behind your battery depleting quickly may be weak Wi-Fi signal. When the connection between your Ring doorbell and router is poor, your doorbell has to put in more effort to stay connected. Once the connection does drop, your device will continuously attempt to reconnect to your Wi-Fi, consuming battery life in the process. For Ring doorbell models using the removable Quick Release Battery Pack, swapping the batteries out for third-party ones could potentially deplete your battery faster as well. After all, off-brand batteries are guaranteed to work with your Ring doorbell. And finally, there's the issue about weather. The Ring doorbell's battery, while weather-resistant, can only operate at temperatures of -5°F to 120°F (-20.5°C to 48.5°C). However, its performance drops once the temperatures go below 40°F, at which point more frequently recharges are needed.

Now that you know why your Ring doorbell's battery life is shorter than you'd hoped, you can take the necessary steps to extend it. Here are some tips to address each of these battery drain culprits.