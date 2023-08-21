How To Charge Your Ring Doorbell's Battery

You probably don't pay that much mind to your home's doorbell unless, of course, it's ringing. It's intended to be a set-it-and-forget-it solution for easily notifying you when you have guests. The ownership of a Ring Doorbell, however, is a bit more involved than just an indication noise. It's a more advanced device than a traditional doorbell thanks to camera feeds and app updates, but the trade-off for those advanced features is some extra upkeep on your part.

For one thing, the big difference between a traditional doorbell and a Ring Doorbell is that the latter isn't powered exclusively by your home's power grid. A Ring can be hooked up to a doorbell transformer, but it's also powered by an internal battery that handles the advanced stuff. That battery needs to be periodically recharged to maintain your Ring's functionality, otherwise it won't function as a camera or a doorbell, which ultimately defeats its purpose.