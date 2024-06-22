Two Ways Thieves Can Disable Your Ring Camera (And How To Prevent It)

Ring cameras, and other video doorbells, are an increasingly common security feature. They give peace of mind in some ways. Firstly they'll record anyone who gets within a certain distance of the door. This is handy if a crime is about to take place on your doorstep or in the local area. Footage from doorbell cameras is often requested by police when they're attempting to identify a suspect.

Then, there is the alert system that many doorbells use. If it detects someone in front of your property, a notification will pop up on linked phones, tablets, or any other device set up with the account. This is useful for a few reasons, firstly vulnerable people can avoid answering the door to anyone potentially dangerous. They can instead call the police while retreating to a safe position within the house. With some cameras, including those made by Ring, you can speak through the doorbell. You can tell the person you're answering the door, or potentially scare off an unwelcome guest.

Camera owners can also quickly see when something has been delivered, like food or a package. This allows them to quickly retrieve the item, reducing the odds it will be snatched by "porch pirates." Even if they can't, any porch pirate on the prowl will be caught on camera when they go to loot their booty. At least they will in theory, but cameras can be bypassed. Here's how, and how you can defend against that.