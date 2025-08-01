Which Tools Are Compatible With Milwaukee's Quik-Lok Attachment System?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Milwaukee's premium power tools are powerful and high-quality enough that they're not just a go-to brand for serious DIY-ers but also for professionals across several trades, including plumbing, automotive, and electrical. Many landscapers also equip themselves with Milwaukee gear, especially since the brand's battery-powered options can be a lot more convenient than older corded equipment or those that rely on gas, which is noisier and less convenient to transport, among other disadvantages.

Several outdoor tools are also compatible with Milwaukee's useful Quik-Lok system. The Milwaukee Quik-Lok system allows you to use a single M18 Fuel Power Head to run several kinds of attachments. Essentially, you can use one motor to power multiple tools. It's more cost-effective than buying each tool individually and will save you storage and transport space. Plus, Milwaukee says its Quik-Lok tools offer "more power than 31-cc gas" counterparts and can reach full throttle in less than a second.

You can purchase the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Power Head individually, though you may only need to do that if you're looking for a replacement or extra, because the head is useless without at least one attachment, and you can buy the head as part of a Quik-Lok bundle with one other attachment. This bundle also includes an M18 High-Output XC8.0 Battery and an M18/M12 Rapid Charger, and essentially serves as a Quik-Lok starter kit. There are three Power Head kits available: one that includes a string trimmer attachment, one with a pole saw kit, and one that comes with the string trimmer in addition to a blower. All three attachments are useful for landscaping, but there are 10 other tools compatible with the Milwaukee Quik-Lok system as well. Nearly all are also related to landscaping, though a few can be used for other purposes as well.