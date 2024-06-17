Ryobi Expand-It Vs. Milwaukee Quik-Lok Edger Attachment: What's The Difference?
Ryobi and Milwaukee are leaders in the 18-volt cordless tool sector. In addition to battery-operated drills, impact drivers, and various types of saws, each brand offers a complete line of cordless outdoor power equipment, including string trimmers, edgers, and pole saw tree trimmers. Since both brands are owned by the same company, it's not surprising they each offer 18-volt cordless power heads that accept different attachments designed to make clean lines when doing the final touches on garden work. Both brands are available from The Home Depot. You can find Milwaukee tools at other retailers, although Ryobi tools are sold in-store exclusively at Home Depot, they're available online at other retailers.
It's important to note that we'll be talking about each brand's edger attachment here, an accessory that won't do you much good without the corresponding power head. At the time of this writing, neither brand offered the powerhead for sale as a stand-alone unit, requiring you to purchase a complete unit, such as a string trimmer or pole saw, and battery, or add it to your collection of like-branded tools with the appropriate attachment system.
What's the difference between Ryobi's Expand-It and Milwaukee's Quik-Lok edger attachments?
Price is the first noticeable difference when comparing the two edger attachments. Home Depot sells Ryobi Expand-It 8-inch universal straight shaft edger attachment for $99.00. The price for Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 8-inch Quik-Lok edger attachment is $119.00 at the big-box retail home improvement store. While both attachments will help edge lawns and create straight lines, there are a few key differences that set them apart.
While Ryobi's Expand-It attachments are compatible with some other brands, they are not interchangeable with Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system. Each system offers tool-free attachment with spring-loaded buttons for positive alignment and large hand knobs for easy tightening and loosening. However, Milwaukee's Quik-Lok buttons are easier to operate thanks to a large plastic push tab that actuates the spring button underneath. Both edger attachments have safety guards, adjustable cutting depth, and replaceable blades.
These types of lawn care tools with multiple attachments used with a single motor allow for more compact storage of several pieces of equipment. Milwaukee Quik-Lok takes storage and is simple to use with the optional attachment hook, sold in a three-pack by Home Depot for $19.97. The plastic attachment hook slides over the end of the attachment shaft, locking on to the spring button with a slight twist, allowing the tool to hang from a hook while protecting the end of the shaft at the same time.
Does the Ryobi Expand-It or Milwaukee Quik-Lok edger have more power?
Ryobi and Milwaukee offer edger attachments that fit their brand-specific cordless powerheads, which provide 18-volts of lithium battery power. However, Ryobi also offers a 40-volt lithium battery-powered option capable of providing power comparable to its gas-powered tools. In addition, if you already own an Expand-It compatible gas-powered string trimmer or pole saw, the Expand-It edger should work with that as well.
Milwaukee says its M18 REDLITHIUM High Output batteries are superior to the standard M18 REDLITHIUM batteries, with more power providing 50% longer runtimes and generating 50% less heat while in service. The M18 battery lineup includes 18-volt options with a range of amp hour ratings up to 12-amp hours of storage capacity.
Ryobi's ONE+ 18-volt battery system powers a wide range of Ryobi cordless tools. The brand's most powerful ONE+ battery, the 18V ONE+ 12 AH Lithium High Performance, delivers 12-amp hours of 18-volt power like the Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM High Output battery and is also advertised with 50 percent longer runtime, although it only runs 30% cooler than previous versions. For more cordless power, Ryobi offers its Quik-Lok compatible tools with a 40-volt lithium battery system. Ryobi claims its 40-volt battery system delivers "gas performance with fade-free, long-lasting power," thanks to its advanced electronics and high-performance brushless motor.