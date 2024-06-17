Ryobi Expand-It Vs. Milwaukee Quik-Lok Edger Attachment: What's The Difference?

Ryobi and Milwaukee are leaders in the 18-volt cordless tool sector. In addition to battery-operated drills, impact drivers, and various types of saws, each brand offers a complete line of cordless outdoor power equipment, including string trimmers, edgers, and pole saw tree trimmers. Since both brands are owned by the same company, it's not surprising they each offer 18-volt cordless power heads that accept different attachments designed to make clean lines when doing the final touches on garden work. Both brands are available from The Home Depot. You can find Milwaukee tools at other retailers, although Ryobi tools are sold in-store exclusively at Home Depot, they're available online at other retailers.

It's important to note that we'll be talking about each brand's edger attachment here, an accessory that won't do you much good without the corresponding power head. At the time of this writing, neither brand offered the powerhead for sale as a stand-alone unit, requiring you to purchase a complete unit, such as a string trimmer or pole saw, and battery, or add it to your collection of like-branded tools with the appropriate attachment system.